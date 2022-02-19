Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 90-74 win over Nebraska

Maryland men’s basketball defeated Nebraska, 90-74, on Friday night, ending a five-game losing streak.
From sophomore guard Ian Martinez enjoying a breakout game to the Terps only committing four turnovers, here are three takeaways from an eventful night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ian Martinez breaks out
Going into the season, Martinez was expected to be a key player off the bench, using his size and length to make an impact on both ends of the floor. However, as the Terps (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) got deeper into Big Ten Conference play, the Utah transfer fell out of Maryland’s rotation, watching his minutes decrease from game to game.
With senior guard Eric Ayala not fully healthy because of a right wrist injury, Martinez stepped up Friday to score 10 points in 17 minutes. He was also dominant on the defensive end, recording a team-high four steals. Maryland outscored Nebraska (7-19, 1-14) by 16 points when Martinez was on the floor.
Martinez played a huge part in Maryland’s game-changing 14-2 run in the second half, generating steals and making highlight-reel plays in transition. With Maryland up by 14, Martinez stole the ball at halfcourt before throwing down a windmill dunk to give the Terps a 70-54 lead with over 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
On the following possession, Martinez stole the ball again and converted a layup at the other end to extend Maryland’s lead to 18.
With Maryland up by 12 with under two minutes to go, Martinez recorded his fourth steal before racing down to the other end and delivering a two-handed dunk off an alley-oop pass from Ayala to put an exclamation point on his big night.
“I’ve never done those kinds of stuff during the season,” Martinez said. “It definitely felt good to get one. Hopefully, I’ll be able to keep getting more and kind of find my way.”
Maryland only committed four turnovers
The biggest thing that stood out to interim coach Danny Manning wasn’t the Terps having six players score in double figures nor outscoring Nebraska by 14 points in the second half. It was the fact that Maryland only committed four turnovers the entire evening.
“The one thing that I was shocked by was we only had four turnovers,” Manning said. “For us to take care of the ball against that type of pressure was good for us.”
This season, Maryland has averaged 11.7 turnovers a game while posting the Big Ten’s worst assist-to-turnover ratio (0.96). Friday was a breath of fresh air, as the Terps recorded 13 assists. Maryland’s victory over the Cornhuskers marked just the sixth time the team committed fewer than 10 turnovers in a game this season.
Fatts Russell reverting to his Rhode Island days
When Russell was at Rhode Island, he was the go-to player on offense, leading the team in scoring during his final two seasons. As a senior, he became the fourth player in team history to record 1,500 points and 400 assists.
Russell wasn’t expected to carry that type of load when he transferred to Maryland. However, with players like junior Donta Scott and Ayala being inconsistent for most of the season, Russell has been forced to revert to his Rhode Island days.
The graduate transfer has averaged 17.3 points over the past eight games while scoring 20 or more in three straight. Russell was the biggest reason the Terps almost pulled off an upset over No. 3 Purdue on Sunday, scoring 24 points in a 62-61 loss. In the win over Nebraska, Russell scored Maryland’s final six points of the first half to give his team much-needed momentum.
“I feel like I’m being more aggressive offensively,” said Russell, who finished with a game-high 23 points while shooting 8-for-18 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. “The first half of the season, I was passing up opportunities. Me and coach Manning have been talking a lot and he felt I needed to be more aggressive. That’s what I’ve been doing.”
With his right wrist wrapped, Ayala didn’t look 100% on Friday night, scoring two points on 0-for-3 shooting. But he was struggling even before the injury, scoring less than 10 points in three of four games.
If Maryland intends on building off its victory over Nebraska, it will be based on Russell continuing his offensive production.
“It only takes one win to get it going,” Russell said after the game.
PENN STATE@MARYLAND
Monday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN/ESPN2
Radio: 105.7 FM