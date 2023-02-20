After upsetting Purdue, Maryland men’s basketball can’t keep momentum in 70-66 overtime loss to Nebraska

Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg (1) and Maryland's Hakim Hart (13) fall after colliding under the basket during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) (Rebecca S. Gratz/AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Derrick Walker had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Keisei Tominaga scored 20 and Nebraska beat Maryland 70-66 in overtime Sunday for the Cornhuskers’ third consecutive win.

Sam Griesel made a driving layup, but missed the and-1 free throw, to give Nebraska (14-14, 7-10) the lead for good with 1:23 left in overtime. Sam Hoiberg stole the ball from Jahmir Young but Walker missed a shot at the rim. Hoiberg then picked off a pass from Hakim Hart for a coast-to-coast layup to make it 67-64 with 31 seconds to go. Walker blocked Hart’s shot and Hoiberg made two free throws with 14 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

Walker, who made 7 of 12 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, finished with three blocks. Griesel scored 12 points for the Cornhuskers, who have won four of their past five after a four-game losing streak. Hoiberg finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Julian Reese had 16 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland (18-10, 9-7 Big Ten), which lost for just the second time since a 58-55 defeat at No. 3 Purdue on Jan. 22. Young also scored 16 and Hart hit four 3-pointers and added 14.

Maryland's Patrick Emilien (15) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of Sunday's road game against Nebraska. (Rebecca S. Gratz/AP)

Griesel picked up his fourth personal when he fouled Jahari Long on a 3-point shot with about 13 minutes left in regulation. Long hit all three free throws to cap an 11-0 run and give Maryland its first lead since 16-15. After Walker made two free throws for the Huskers to make it 38-all, Ian Martinez missed a 3-point shot but Patrick Emilien tracked down the offensive rebound and, as he fell out of bounds, found Hart for a wide-open 3 from the left wing. Hart added another from behind the arc and Young hit one before Reese made a layup to give Maryland its biggest lead at 50-42 with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

Tominaga hit two free throws and then, as he was boxing out on a shot at the other end, drew a foul and made two more foul shots to make it 56-all with a minute left in the second half. Young made a pull-up jumper on the baseline for the Terps with 43 seconds left but Walker scored inside 14 seconds later.

Young missed a potential winning step-back jumper from the free-throw line as time expired in regulation.

Walker scored the final six points in a 15-3 run that gave Nebraska a nine-point lead midway through the first half, Hart sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two layups by Emilien as the Terps scored 10 consecutive points to take a 16-15 lead less than three minutes later.

