Maryland men’s basketball pulls away in second half to beat Nebraska, 90-74, end five-game skid

When Russell went to the bench, the Terps were still able to create consistent offense. Scott (13 points, seven rebounds) continued to score around the rim while sophomore transfer Ian Martinez (10 points) added some highlight-reel buckets in transition. With 10:33 to go, Martinez stole the ball near halfcourt before throwing down a windmill dunk, which gave Maryland a 70-54 lead and brought the Terps bench to its feet.