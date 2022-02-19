Maryland men’s basketball pulls away in second half to beat Nebraska, 90-74, end five-game skid

Maryland men’s basketball ended its five-game losing streak with a 90-74 victory over Nebraska on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
After a lethargic first half ended with Maryland taking a 42-40 lead, the Terps used a 14-2 run in the second half to create separation from the worst team in the Big Ten Conference. Maryland finished with its most points in regulation of a Big Ten game since a 91-73 win over Iowa on Jan. 7, 2018.
Fresh off a 24-point performance against No. 3 Purdue, Maryland graduate transfer Fatts Russell led the charge once again, scoring 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Russell has been the Terps’ best player of late, averaging 22.3 points in the past three games.
Nebraska (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) led 38-36 in the first half when Russell burst towards the rim for a reverse layup to tie the game. The Rhode Island transfer scored Maryland’s final six points to give the Terps (12-14, 4-11) a 42-40 lead at halftime.
Russell’s hot streak continued in the second half when he knocked down a 3-pointer and passed the ball to junior forward Donta Scott for a two-handed dunk in transition to give the Terps a 54-43 lead. After Nebraska cut Maryland’s lead to seven, Russell converted back-to-back jumpers to take a 58-47 lead with 14:36 left in regulation.
When Russell went to the bench, the Terps were still able to create consistent offense. Scott (13 points, seven rebounds) continued to score around the rim while sophomore transfer Ian Martinez (10 points) added some highlight-reel buckets in transition. With 10:33 to go, Martinez stole the ball near halfcourt before throwing down a windmill dunk, which gave Maryland a 70-54 lead and brought the Terps bench to its feet.
Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala returned after missing Sunday’s 62-61 loss to Purdue with a wrist injury. Ayala, who had his right wrist wrapped, didn’t look comfortable shooting the ball, as he only scored two points while finishing 0-for-3 from the field.
It didn’t seem to matter, as Terps freshman Julian Reese had a career night with 13 points and three rebounds in 17 minutes.
With Nebraska leading by five, Reese shifted the momentum. The former St. Frances standout scored 11 points in over two minutes, consistently getting to the free-throw line and taking advantage of Nebraska’s size inside with his 6-foot-9, 230-pound frame.
With 9:49 to go, Ayala passed the ball to Reese, who was fouled while converting a layup that gave the Terps a 21-19 lead. Moments later, Reese knocked down a jumper and Scott followed with a put-back layup to give Maryland a four-point lead.
Nebraska scored three consecutive baskets to take a one-point lead before Reese pushed his way to the rim for a layup with 4:21 left in the first half.
Foul trouble prevented Reese from having a bigger game. The freshman only played seven minutes in the second half before fouling out with 2:21 remaining. He also received a technical foul during the second half for shoving a Nebraska player after the whistle after both players crashed to the floor on a layup attempt.
Maryland’s defense was disruptive early on, holding Nebraska without a field goal during the final 4:47 of the first half. The Terps’ defensive pressure continued in the second half, as Nebraska only made three of its first 11 shots. The Terps forced 12 turnovers that resulted in 21 points.
Despite Maryland’s solid defense, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens wasn’t going to be denied. The star freshman scored 25 points while fueling a 12-2 run that cut Maryland’s lead to 82-72 with three minutes remaining. McGowens lived at the free-throw line, converting 14 of 15 attempts.
This story will be updated.
PENN STATE@MARYLAND
Monday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN/ESPN2
Radio: 105.7 FM