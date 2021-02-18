Maryland men’s basketball sweeps Nebraska, 79-71, behind career nights for Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala

“The bottom line is that we’re getting better,” Turgeon said. “We continue to get better, more guys are playing better, guys are getting more comfortable, playing with more confidence. We went, what, two months with four wins? And then we get three wins in four days? I’ll take it. It’s the way it’s worked. What you want to do is you want to play your best basketball at the right time and hopefully we’re doing that now in late February and March.”