Maryland men’s basketball sweeps Nebraska, 79-71, behind career nights for Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala

COLLEGE PARK — Standout performances from a pair of junior leaders led the Maryland men’s basketball team to its second victory in as many nights.
Eric Ayala scored a career-high 24 points and fellow guard Aaron Wiggins tied his career-high with 22 as the Terps beat the Cornhuskers, 79-71, at Xfinity Center on Wednesday night for a season sweep and third straight victory. The 46 combined points between are the most in one game for the duo.
“Those two are elite offensive threats who can score from everywhere on the floor,” senior guard Darryl Morsell said. “That’s one of my jobs as a leader, to keep them confident and keep them going. Throughout the game, I try to find them in particular spots. ... I know how important them scoring the ball and just them being in tune to the game is to our team. It’s great to see them have success. They put in a lot of work.”
Junior forward Jairus Hamilton scored 13 points off the bench — his second straight game in double figures — on 4-for-6 shooting for Maryland (13-10, 7-9 Big Ten), which played the same opponent on back-to-back nights for the first time since 1949 at Miami.
Morsell scored six points to become the 56th player in Maryland men’s basketball history to reach 1,000 points. The Mount Saint Joseph graduate accomplished the feat in his 100th start.
Maryland led 40-33 at halftime, shooting 15-for-31 from the field, but pulled away at the start of the second half with a 14-6 run. The Terps led by as many as 20 and shot 48% from the field, including 13-for-33 on 3-pointers.
“I thought, offensively, it’s as well as we’ve played and moved the ball and shared the ball and shot the ball maybe all season, until the very end, last four minutes when we weren’t very good offensively,” coach Mark Turgeon said. The Terps’ 79 points are the most the team has scored in conference play this season.
“We rely so much on defense and all season long that’s been our identity, just being able to guard,” Wiggins said. “When we get our offense going, and our defense is there, we can be a really good team. So that’s big for us.”
After a season-high 17 turnovers Tuesday night, the Terps committed just four, compared with 11 from the Cornhuskers. Maryland scored 13 points off Nebraska’s turnovers.
“The one thing we did talk about is more pass fakes and shot fakes today because they’re so long and they play everything high,” Turgeon said. “So I think we did a better job of pass faking and shot faking and reading the situation and not getting in a hurry. And I think that was part of it.”
For the second straight game, guard Teddy Allen led Nebraska (5-14, 1-11) in scoring, this time recording a game-high 25 points.
“The bottom line is that we’re getting better,” Turgeon said. “We continue to get better, more guys are playing better, guys are getting more comfortable, playing with more confidence. We went, what, two months with four wins? And then we get three wins in four days? I’ll take it. It’s the way it’s worked. What you want to do is you want to play your best basketball at the right time and hopefully we’re doing that now in late February and March.”
MARYLAND@RUTGERS
Sunday, 3 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Latest Terps
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM