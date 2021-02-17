Maryland men’s basketball overcomes mistakes for 64-50 win over Nebraska in first of back-to-back games

COLLEGE PARK — Throughout the season, the overall strength of the Big Ten Conference has been lauded. In this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, three teams landed in the top-five, the first time ever for the league after Feb. 1.
So Maryland couldn’t have expected to coast Tuesday night, even against last-place Nebraska, which took No. 5 Illinois to the brink of an upset victory four nights ago and beat Penn State on Sunday for its first conference win.
The Terps were locked at 44 with the Cornhuskers with eight minutes remaining but used a 15-3 run to separate for a 64-50 win at Xfinity Center in the first of back-to-back games between the teams. The victory marks consecutive wins in conference play for Maryland (12-10, 6-9 Big Ten) for the first time this season.
Junior guard Aaron Wiggins recorded a game-high 21 points, one shy of his career high, including 15 in the second half and scored five straight to spark the decisive run. He also had 11 rebounds, tying a season high.
Junior forward Jairus Hamilton scored 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting off the bench, tying his season high, while junior guard Eric Ayala added 14.
It was a sloppy evening for Maryland, which committed a season-high 17 turnovers, including 10 in the first half. But the Terps made seven of 17 3-point attempts in the first half, including a buzzer-beater just inside the midcourt line by senior guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph), to take a 32-28 lead at halftime.
Maryland made just two of 12 from beyond the arc in the second half but held Nebraska under 30% shooting in the half. The Terps have held their opponents to 60 points or fewer in four of their last five games.
Teddy Allen scored 18 points to lead the Huskers (5-13, 1-10), who shot 33.3% from the field and finished 8-for-28 from 3-point range while getting outrebounded 43-28.
This story will be updated.
NEBRASKA@MARYLAND
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM