Maryland men’s basketball to host Nebraska in back-to-back nights after January postponement

The Terps were initially scheduled to play the Cornhuskers at Xfinity Center on Jan. 16 but the game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 testing results among Tier 1 personnel in Nebraska’s program. The teams’ second meeting was set to take place in Lincoln on Feb. 17, but now both games will be played on back-to-back days in College Park. The Big Ten Network will broadcast both games, which are scheduled for 7 p.m.