Maryland men’s basketball to host Nebraska in back-to-back nights after January postponement

The Maryland men’s basketball team will play Nebraska at Xfinity Center on Feb. 16 and 17, the school announced Thursday, rescheduling a previously postponed game with the Cornhuskers.
The Terps were initially scheduled to play the Cornhuskers at Xfinity Center on Jan. 16 but the game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 testing results among Tier 1 personnel in Nebraska’s program. The teams’ second meeting was set to take place in Lincoln on Feb. 17, but now both games will be played on back-to-back days in College Park. The Big Ten Network will broadcast both games, which are scheduled for 7 p.m.
It marks the first time Maryland will play the same opponent on consecutive nights since 1949, when it played Miami on Jan. 28 and 29, and the first time it is doing so at home since 1927, when it played North Carolina on Feb. 7 and 8.
At 10-10 overall and 4-9 in the Big Ten, the rescheduled game presents a chance for Maryland to add another win to its NCAA tournament resume. The Terps are considered to be on the bubble by many bracket projections, with several bracketologists listing the Terps among the “first four out.”
Maryland hosts Minnesota on Sunday at 7 p.m.