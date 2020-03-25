How far would Maryland have advanced in the NCAA tournament? These projections tell what could have been.

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were abruptly canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it hasn’t stopped some of the top bracketologists and college basketball experts from imagining what could have been.
Many turned to computer simulations to see how the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament would have turned out. The metrics favored the Maryland men’s basketball teams in multiple simulations.
In six of eight tournament simulations gathered by The Baltimore Sun, Maryland advanced to the Sweet 16 for just the second time under coach Mark Turgeon. In four of those projections, the Terps made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2002, the program’s championship season.
Here’s a look at where various simulations had Maryland finishing in the NCAA tournament:
Region/Seed: East, 4 seed
Finish: As a four seed in the East Region, the Terps beat No. 13 Akron, No. 5 Butler then upset top-seeded Dayton and Associated Press Player of the Year Obi Toppin to advance to the Elite Eight. Maryland defeats No. 7 West Virginia to advance to the Final Four but falls to conference foe Wisconsin. In ESPN BPI’s simulation, Wisconsin takes home the championship with a victory over BYU.
Region/Seed: West, 3 seed
Finish: The Terps defeat No. 14 UC Irvine and enact revenge against No. 6 Penn State for an early-season loss to advance to the Sweet 16. Maryland then defeats No. 3 Louisville and upsets top-seeded Gonzaga to advance to the Final Four. The Terps’ title hopes once again end in the Final Four, as Maryland loses 72-58 to Baylor, the top seed from the South Region. In Greenberg’s simulation, conference rival Ohio State defeats Baylor, 74-69, in the national title game.
Region/Seed: South, 3 seed
Finish: Maryland cruises past No. 14 UC Irvine and No. 11 Richmond to advance to the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 2 Florida State in the Elite Eight. Dayton edges out Gonzaga by one point in a national title game featuring two No. 1 seeds.
Note: SB Nation’s projected tournament results was a prediction, not a computer simulation.
Region/Seed: South, 3 seed
Finish: Maryland beats No. 14 Bradley but is knocked out in the Round of 32 by No. 11 Utah State, the Terps’ quickest exit in this roundup of tournament projections.
Region/Seed: 4 seed
Finish: Maryland beats a pair of double-digit seeds in No. 13 Akron and No. 12 Richmond to advance to the Sweet 16. The Terps then knock off No. 2 Florida State and eke out a three-point win over No. 3 Duke to advance the national championship game following a highly-anticipated matchup of former ACC rivals.
Maryland comes up short, however, losing to top-seeded Baylor, 79-74. Axios Sports names guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and AP All-American forward Jalen Smith to the All-Tournament team.
Region/Seed: East, 4 seed
Finish: Maryland blows out No. 13 Akron in the Round of 64 but can’t keep up with No. 5 Ohio State, falling to the Buckeyes, 79-58.
Region/Seed: East, 3 seed
Finish: Maryland defeats three straight double-digit seeds, No. 14 UC Irvine, No. 11 Cincinnati and No. 10 East Tennessee State, to advance to the Elite Eight. The Terps knock out top-seeded Dayton by two points to advance to the Final Four. In a rematch of their 2016 Sweet Sixteen matchup, top-seeded Kansas defeats Maryland on a buzzer-beater to advance to the national championship game.
Note: College basketball writer Brendan Marks recreated this season’s college basketball teams in NCAA Basketball 10 and simulated the tournament.
Region/Seed: East, 4 seed
Finish: Maryland gets past No. 13 Akron and No. 5 Butler to advance to the Sweet 16 before being knocked out by eventual champion Dayton.