How far would Maryland have advanced in the NCAA tournament? These projections tell what could have been.

Finish: The Terps defeat No. 14 UC Irvine and enact revenge against No. 6 Penn State for an early-season loss to advance to the Sweet 16. Maryland then defeats No. 3 Louisville and upsets top-seeded Gonzaga to advance to the Final Four. The Terps’ title hopes once again end in the Final Four, as Maryland loses 72-58 to Baylor, the top seed from the South Region. In Greenberg’s simulation, conference rival Ohio State defeats Baylor, 74-69, in the national title game.