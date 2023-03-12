Maryland men’s basketball earns No. 8 seed, will face West Virginia in NCAA Tournament opener

COLLEGE PARK — Well, that didn’t take long.

Just five minutes after 6 p.m. Sunday evening, the Maryland men’s basketball program learned it had earned the No. 8 seed in the South Region and would face No. 9 seed West Virginia in a first-round NCAA Tournament game on Thursday at a time to be announced in Birmingham, Alabama.

The speed at which the players discovered their postseason positioning might have matched their gratitude for the opportunity to return to the postseason in their first year under coach Kevin Willard. Last season, they knew they would be left out of the bracket after a 15-17 campaign that included coach Mark Turgeon’s sudden decision to step down on Dec. 3, 2021.

Instead, Maryland (21-12, 11-9 Big Ten) will play in its third NCAA Tournament in the last four years it has been held (the 2020 version was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic). The team will be the No. 8 seed for only the second time and first since 1983 when that squad edged No. 9 seed Tennessee-Chattanooga, 52-51, on March 17 before falling to top-seeded Houston, 60-50, in a second-round matchup two days later.

The Terps are 14-24 in the all-time series with the Mountaineers and 1-1 against them in the NCAA Tournament. Their last meeting occurred March 22, 2015, when West Virginia, a No. 5 seed at the time, defeated fourth-seeded Maryland, 69-59, in the second round.

A win on Thursday would send the Terps to their third second-round appearance in a row and pit them against either No. 1 overall seed Alabama (29-5) or the No. 16 seed, which will be the winner of the play-in game between Southland Conference champion Texas A&M-CC (23-10) or Ohio Valley Conference titlist Southeast Missouri State (19-16). The second-round game would take place on Saturday at a time to be announced.

If the opponent is Alabama, Maryland is 2-3 overall against top seeds in the postseason. The last meeting occurred on March 24, 2016, when that squad was defeated by No. 1 Kansas, 79-63.

The Terps enter the NCAA Tournament saddled with three losses in their past four games. As the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, Maryland routed No. 14 seed Minnesota in Thursday night’s second-round game before falling to No. 3 seed Indiana in Friday night’s quarterfinal.

But as Willard emphatically pointed out in a postgame news conference after the loss to the Hoosiers, Maryland’s recent rut included setbacks to an Ohio State team that surprised three opponents in No. 12 seed Wisconsin, No. 5 Iowa and No. 4 Michigan State before wilting to top-seeded Purdue in Saturday’s semifinal, a Penn State squad that drew the No. 10 seed after upsetting No. 7 Illinois, No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Indiana before succumbing the Boilermakers by two points, and an Indiana team that was awarded the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA bracket.

