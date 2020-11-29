Maryland men’s basketball uses late second-half surge to pull away from Mount St. Mary’s, 79-61

COLLEGE PARK — In the very nascent portion of the Maryland men’s basketball team’s 2020 season, late first-half runs defined the Terps’ first two wins against Old Dominion and Navy.
They had won both games by a combined 48 points and seemed poised for a similar trajectory Sunday afternoon against Mount St. Mary’s. But with under nine minutes remaining in the second half, the Terps found themselves down 58-56 to a Mountaineers team that entered the game as KenPom’s 261st-ranked team.
Maryland promptly jumped out to a 21-0 run to pull away from Mount St. Mary’s for a 79-61 win. The last time the Terps had a run of 20 or more points was against Fairleigh Dickinson in 2017.
Sophomore forward Donta Scott, who scored a career-high 17 points, begin the scoring streak with a pair of free throws. Junior forward Jairus Hamilton then hit a 3-pointer on the wing.
By the time a wide-open layup by Scott and another 3-pointer by junior Eric Ayala prompted Mountaineers coach Dan Engelstad to call a timeout in search of answers, the Terps were on a 10-0 run and had seized all the momentum.
Sophomore forward Chol Marial got the first start of his career while Hamilton returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Navy.
It was a rough early stretch though for Marial, who was yanked for senior forward Galin Smith a few minutes into the game after he gave up two baskets in the paint and then was called for an illegal screen.
The Mountaineers led by as many as nine points in the first half off the strength of strong shooting from senior guard Jalen Gibbs. He made four of five 3-point attempts in the first half and finished with a team-high 19 points.
After going the first 13 minutes of the game without a 3-pointer, sophomore guard Hakim Hart hit two in about a 60-second span. His second gave Maryland its first lead of the game, 28-26, with six minutes left in the half.
Ayala recorded his first 10 points of the game in the last four minutes of the half to give Maryland a 41-32 lead at halftime.
