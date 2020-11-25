Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Monmouth canceled after Monmouth reports positive COVID-19 test

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s game against Monmouth on Dec. 1 has been canceled after Monmouth announced a positive test within its team.
Monmouth said Wednesday in a statement that a member of its Tier 1 group, which consists of players, coaches and support staff, had tested positive. Monmouth is pausing all team activities and entering a 14-day quarantine.
Maryland is “actively searching for a new opponent for Tuesday,” per a team spokesman.
Maryland was set to play Monmouth after hosting a four-team event, which began Wednesday with an 85-67 win over Dominion. The Terps also play Navy on Friday and then Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.