Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Monmouth canceled after Monmouth reports positive COVID-19 test

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 25, 2020 5:05 PM

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s game against Monmouth on Dec. 1 has been canceled after Monmouth announced a positive test within its team.

Monmouth said Wednesday in a statement that a member of its Tier 1 group, which consists of players, coaches and support staff, had tested positive. Monmouth is pausing all team activities and entering a 14-day quarantine.

Maryland is “actively searching for a new opponent for Tuesday,” per a team spokesman.

Maryland was set to play Monmouth after hosting a four-team event, which began Wednesday with an 85-67 win over Dominion. The Terps also play Navy on Friday and then Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

