Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 84-73 win over Minnesota

With an 84-73 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night, Maryland men’s basketball continued to build momentum as it inches closer to the Big Ten Conference tournament.
From Terps sophomore Pavlo Dziuba receiving a standing ovation to where Maryland sits in the conference standings with one regular-season game remaining, here are three takeaways from the team’s fourth win in five games.
Pavlo Dziuba gets standing ovation
A special moment took place inside Xfinity Center late in Wednesday’s game. As seniors Eric Ayala, Fatts Russell and Xavier Green checked out for the last time on their home court with 41 seconds left, Dziuba stepped onto the floor and received a standing ovation from the home crowd.
Dziuba is from Kyiv, Ukraine, and has been outwardly supporting his home country with messages on his sneakers and draping the Ukrainian flag over his shoulders during pregame introductions since Russia launched a full-scale invasion there last week. Interim coach Danny Manning said postgame that it’s hard to put into words what Dziuba is going through.
“Pavlo is looking at his phone or whatever device that he’s looking at and he’s seeing a lot of red glares,” Manning said of the transfer from Arizona State. “He’s seeing a lot of buildings crumble. He’s seeing a lot more, going through a lot more than anybody I’ve ever coached.”
Maryland has shown its support for Dziuba, as some of the players have worn blue and yellow wristbands during the past two games while the team wore blue T-shirts on the bench Wednesday night. Russell said the team constantly checks up on Dziuba, going to his room during the day or even at night to see how his family is doing.
“He’s been going through a lot,” Russell said of Dziuba. “We’ve been having our hands around him. I don’t know what it’s like to have a family in another country that’s going through things like that. I just try to be supportive in as many ways as possible.”
Where Maryland stands in the Big Ten
Maryland is currently the 11th seed in the conference standings, meaning it would play in the first round of the Big Ten tournament against Nebraska on Wednesday.
Since the Terps beat Penn State last week, Maryland will get a first-round bye and jump to the No. 10 seed if the Nittany Lions lose to Illinois on Thursday night.
If Maryland moves up a spot in the standings, the Terps would play Michigan State in the second round next Thursday, a rematch of Sunday’s regular-season finale. The Terps lost to Michigan State, 65-63, on Feb. 1.
“I’ve said it before but this is when you want to be playing your best ball,” Manning said. “You want to have that build up stepping into your conference tournament and I definitely feel like we’re moving in that direction.”
Balanced effort
Maryland withstood a 39-point scoring effort from Minnesota’s Jamison Battle — tied for the most points ever scored at Xfinity Center — thanks to a balanced offensive effort. The Terps had at least five players score in double figures for the sixth time this season.
Junior Hakim Hart led all scorers with 19 points, while Russell added 16 and Ayala netted 15. Junior transfer Qudus Wahab was strong again early, finishing with 10 points, and freshman Julian Reese (St. Frances) scored 12 points off the bench.
The Terps are 4-2 when they have at least five players score in double figures this season.
“I thought it was kind of fitting for Eric to make a couple plays for us down the stretch to kind of close it out,” Manning said. “I thought Hakim was outstanding. [Wahab] and Julian were really efficient as well. I think those guys kind of got it going for us.”
MARYLAND@MICHIGAN STATE
Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 105.7 FM