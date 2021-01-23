Maryland men’s basketball upsets No. 17 Minnesota, 63-49, for third road win over top-25 opponent

After coming off the bench on Tuesday against No. 7 Michigan following a two-game absence because of a groin injury, Ayala returned to the starting lineup. Hart, who has received more point-guard duties in recent games, remained in the starting lineup, while senior forward Galin Smith (three points) came off the bench. Ayala and Hart joined Scott, Wiggins and Morsell in the starting lineup, giving the Terps a smaller, four-guard lineup that was unfazed even as Maryland has come up short against bigger teams in conference play