Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 64-58 win over Michigan

Maryland's Donta Scott, left, blocks a shot by Michigan's Tarris Reed Jr., in the second half. Maryland defeated Michigan 64-58 in mens basketball game at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — Maryland men’s basketball got its revenge.

After losing to Michigan by 35 points earlier this month, the Terps defeated the Wolverines, 64-58, at Xfinity Center on Thursday night.

From their impressive dominance at home to freshman Caelum Swanton-Rodger’s short but important role, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ 12th win of the season and third in Big Ten Conference play.

Swanton-Rodger seizes the moment

It only took seven minutes for Swanton-Rodger to become a fan favorite. First, the freshman big man scored a layup past Michigan star forward Hunter Dickinson. Then he caught a pass from Hart before delivering a powerful two-handed dunk over Dickinson to give the Terps (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) a 30-20 advantage with 4:34 to go.

Swanton-Rodger’s time on the floor was short, but coach Kevin Willard called it “the most important seven minutes we’ve had all season.”

“He came in, had a blocked shot and dunked it,” Willard said. “He was just being big and physical [in the paint]. He is progressing nicely.”

Maryland's Caelum Swanton-Rodger, right, grabs an offensive rebound over Michigan's Terrance Williams II in the first half of Thursday night's game in College Park. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

In the past, Willard has been hesitant to play Swanton-Rodger, who is averaging 4.2 minutes per game. Maryland has played a tough schedule, and Willard didn’t want to put the freshman in difficult situations that might hinder his development. With graduate transfer forward Patrick Emilien out because of an ankle injury, however, Willard had no choice but to play the Canada native.

Swanton-Rodger called those seven minutes “a big moment,” and felt he took advantage of it. His performance — four points, three rebounds and a block — was especially encouraging because the Terps will need him again soon.

Maryland will face Purdue’s Zach Edey, who Willard considers the most dominant center in the nation, and Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl over the next two games. With both players standing above 7 feet, the 6-foot-11 Swanton-Rodger is the only player on the roster who can match up with them.

“He has to play,” Willard said. “Even if [Emilien] gets back, those are not matchups that work in his favor. You have to have some size [inside the paint], so [Swanton-Rodger] is going to have to get seven to eight minutes a game.”

Maryland finally slows down Michigan.

Maryland finally did it.

The Terps found a way to beat Michigan after losing five straight games against coach Juwan Howard and company. This time, Maryland’s defense stepped up in a major way.

After allowing an average of 82.8 points in the past five meetings, Maryland flipped the script, holding the Wolverines to 58 points on 41.4% shooting. The Terps’ defense in the second half was the difference, as Michigan was limited to 34.5% shooting from the field and 2-for-15 from the 3-point line.

Maryland forced 12 turnovers and recorded seven steals to the dismay of Howard, who was particularly upset about when those mistakes occurred. With Michigan trailing 49-44 with under 10 minutes left in regulation, Hart stole the ball from Kobe Bufkin before converting a layup.

Howard thought Maryland did a solid job switching between zone and man-to-man defense, which forced the Wolverines to become stagnant and settle for too many outside shots in the second half.

After totaling 32 points and 12 rebounds on New Year’s Day, Dickinson had another strong outing against the Terps, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. This time, however, Maryland prevented the former DeMatha star from taking over the game.

Willard praised sophomore forward Julian Reese and Swanton-Rodger for their defense against Dickinson, particularly denying him the ball in the paint.

“[Reese] understood how it was more about angles,” Willard said. “We gave Dickinson way too many direct post passes in the first game. JuJu took it upon himself to be physical and play the angles the right way. I thought our weak side help was great.”

Success at home continues

If Maryland played every game inside Xfinity Center, it would be one of the best teams in college basketball.

The Terps are 9-1 at home this season, including four straight wins after a disastrous 87-60 loss to UCLA on Dec. 14.

In those 10 games, Maryland is averaging 74.3 points while holding opponents to 64.4 points on 40.5% shooting. Only two teams shot above 50% against Maryland in College Park: UCLA and Coppin State.

Maryland's Julian Reese dunks against Michigan in the first half of Thursday night's game in College Park. (Kenneth K. Lam/AP)

To better understand Maryland’s success at home, look at Thursday’s performance.

The Terps outscored the Wolverines in the paint 42-22 and shot 17 free throws to Michigan’s eight. Graduate transfer guard Jahmir Young scored 26 points, while senior forward Donta Scott grabbed eight rebounds to go with his nine points. Perhaps the most eye-popping stat of the night was Maryland only committing six turnovers.

“I’m throwing a party at the house,” Willard said. “At home, we’ve done a pretty good job taking care of the basketball and getting shots up.”

Coaches around the league have detailed how Xfinity Center is a tough place to play. On Thursday, the crowd showcased their displeasure for Howard and Dickinson with a smattering of boos during the pregame introductions. The boos grew louder every time Dickinson touched the ball.

Willard hopes Maryland’s home success can translate on the road, where they are just 1-4. The Terps have lost four straight road games, with their last victory coming against Louisville in November.

“We’ve gotten a little rattled on the road, to be perfectly honest with you,” Willard said.

It won’t get any easier. The Terps will face No. 3 Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon before returning home for three straight games. Staying afloat during that stretch will be critical to their NCAA Tournament chances.

“This place is crazy,” Willard said. “We’re in a great spot … if we take care of home.”

Maryland at No. 3 Purdue

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: 105.7 FM