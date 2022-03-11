Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 76-72 loss to Michigan State in Big Ten tournament

The Spartans nearly handed Maryland the victory during the final seconds. After Hart put back a missed 3-pointer by senior guard Eric Ayala with 22 seconds left to cut Michigan State’s lead to 74-70, Green stole the ensuing inbounds pass, which led to a layup by Ayala to make it a two-point game with 16 seconds left. Another Spartans turnover in the backcourt gave the ball right back to Maryland, but Russell missed the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left.