Maryland men’s basketball falls behind big early, can’t rally in 77-67 loss to Michigan State in regular-season finale

Maryland men’s basketball has been generating momentum ahead of the Big Ten Conference tournament, winning four of its last five games before Sunday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State. But that fire was put out quickly.
The Terps were held without a field goal for nearly nine minutes to start the game and fell behind 18-1, a deficit they couldn’t recover from in a 77-67 loss to the Spartans at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
Even after the Terps shot under 30% in the first half and the game appeared to be over before they even got on the scoreboard, they climbed back in the second and cut the deficit to 61-58 with 7:14 to go. With the help of senior guard Eric Ayala’s 3-point shooting and graduate transfer Fatts Russell’s playmaking, the Terps went on a 17-2 run.
With 7:39 left, Russell stole the ball before throwing an alley-oop to junior guard Hakim Hart, who threw down a two-handed dunk. Russell, a transfer from Rhode Island, made a pair of free throws after the Spartans committed a turnover, trimming the deficit to three.
Michigan State, however, scored seven unanswered points and reclaimed the momentum to pull away.
Despite the loss, Maryland is still the No. 10 seed for the conference tournament and will have a first-round bye thanks to Rutgers beating Penn State on Sunday. The Terps will have a rematch with Michigan State, which has beaten them twice this season, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis.
Ayala scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half while shooting 7-for-18 from the 3-point line. Russell added 16 points, four assists and three steals. Junior forward Donta Scott totaled 13 points and five boards, but the Terps shot 39.3% from the floor.
Michigan State has struggled lately, dropping seven of its last 10 games, but Breslin Center has proven to be a tough place to play for opponents and was again on Sunday. Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr., who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, recorded eight points in the opening four minutes, and forward Julius Marble converted a nearly-impossible turnaround one-handed shot to take a 14-0 lead. Hart’s free throw 5:04 into the game put the Terps on the board.
During Maryland’s five-game stretch, the Terps shot an impressive 48.2% from the floor. In the loss to Michigan State (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten), there was a lid on the basket that never came off. The Terps (15-16, 7-13) missed their first 14 shots before Hart converted a layup in transition to cut the deficit to 18-3 with 11:01 to go in the first.
Michigan State missed seven of its next eight shots, but even with freshman Julian Reese scoring on a busted play before driving to the rim for a basket and Ayala’s turnaround jumper, Maryland still trailed by 12 with 7:50 left in the first.
Just when Maryland appeared to gain some form of rhythm, Michigan State converted four consecutive baskets to take a 33-13 advantage.
Michigan State’s perimeter defense was strong, contesting every shot attempt the Terps took. Maryland was 0-for-13 from deep before Russell drained a long 3-pointer late in the first half.
Michigan State made six of its last seven shot attempts to go into halftime with a 46-26 lead.
After Ayala shot 1-for-7 in the first, he knocked a pair of 3-pointers to energize a 10-0 run during the opening minutes of the second. The Terps also picked up their defensive intensity, making four straight stops.
Maryland’s spark quickly came to an end when Hauser and Walker swished back-to-back outside shots. Michigan State would go on its own 10-0 run while holding Maryland scoreless for almost four minutes to regain a 20-point lead.
Ayala and Russell weren’t going to let the Terps go away that easily. Ayala drained three straight 3-pointers while Russell recorded three assists during the Terps’ run that cut the deficit to 61-58.
But that was the closest Maryland could get. Spartans’ Gabe Brown scored seven straight points while Malik Hall’s layup put Michigan State up by 74-62 with two minutes left.
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
MARYLAND VS. MICHIGAN STATE
at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Latest Terps
TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 105.7 FM