Maryland men’s basketball’s furious late rally falls short in 76-72 loss to Michigan State in Big Ten tournament

After falling behind by 20 points early in the second half against Michigan State on Thursday night, the Terps clawed back within two with 16 seconds left to keep their faint NCAA tournament hopes alive. But a step-back 3-pointer by graduate transfer guard Fatts Rusell with nine seconds to go bounced off the rim, and the Spartans escaped with a 76-72 victory in the second round of the Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.