Maryland men’s basketball’s furious late rally falls short in 76-72 loss to Michigan State in Big Ten tournament

A furious late rally wasn’t enough for Maryland men’s basketball to avoid its first losing season in 29 years.
After falling behind by 20 points early in the second half against Michigan State on Thursday night, the Terps clawed back within two with 16 seconds left to keep their faint NCAA tournament hopes alive. But a step-back 3-pointer by graduate transfer guard Fatts Rusell with nine seconds to go bounced off the rim, and the Spartans escaped with a 76-72 victory in the second round of the Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
With a stunning rally featuring several steals in the final minutes, No. 10 seed Maryland (15-17, 7-14 Big Ten) made one last push to keep its season alive under interim coach Danny Manning.
After missing seven straight shots to start the second half, Russell and junior forward Donta Scott — who injured his ankle in the first half before returning in the second — gave the Terps life. They engineered a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 11, 65-53, with 6:09 to go.
Michigan State suddenly committed four turnovers in a span of five minutes. With the Terps trailing by six, Scott (15 points, six rebounds) stole the ball before Russell buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 68-65. Moments later, Russell drew a foul while converting a tough layup to make it a two-point game, 70-68.
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker answered with a turnaround jumper to put the Spartans up 72-68 with 40 seconds left, and all hope appeared lost for the Terps. But the No. 7 seed Spartans continued to make sloppy plays and turn the ball over, and senior guard Eric Ayala (17 points, six rebounds) and junior guard Hakim Hart (11 points, four rebounds) made back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to 74-72 with 16 seconds left.
After the Spartans committed their 11th turnover of the second half, Russell (20 points, seven rebounds, six assists) missed the go-ahead 3-pointer. Michigan State guard Max Christie (16 points) secured the rebound and hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory.
At 15-17 overall, the Terps finished with their worst record since going 12-16 in the 1992-93 season, Gary Williams’ fourth as head coach. They reached the NCAA tournament each of the next 11 seasons and won the national championship in 2002.
Slow starts have plagued the Terps throughout the season, and it bit them again Thursday. After Russell and Ayala each hit 3-pointers to put Maryland up 6-4, the Terps were held without a field goal for nearly three minutes while the Spartans jumped out to a six-point lead.
When Maryland cut the deficit to 18-17 thanks to a 3-pointer by Ayala and a layup from sophomore guard Ian Martinez, Michigan State (21-11, 12-9 Big Ten) went on a 7-0 run to take an eight-point lead with nine minutes to go. Walker and Christie knocked down a pair of outside shots while Maryland freshman forward Julian Reese (St. Frances) picked up two fouls, junior center Qudus Wahab was called for a three-second violation and Russell missed a 3-point attempt.
Michigan State stretched its lead to 10 points, 33-23, when Scott rolled his ankle and limped off the court. As Scott went to the locker room, Russell hit a driving layup and graduate transfer guard Xavier Green scored five consecutive points to trim the Spartans’ lead to 33-30 with 4:24 to go in the half.
But Maryland’s defense continued to come up short. Spartans guard Jaden Akins collected a loose ball and hit an off-balance 3-pointer, the team’s seventh in the half. Michigan State went into the half with a 43-34 lead while shooting 57.1% from the field.
Maryland looked completely gassed to start the second half. The Terps bailed out Michigan State, as Russell and Scott missed a pair of wide-open 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Spartans’ Marcus Bingham Jr. continued to dominate Wahab in the low post. With 16:22 on the clock, Ayala turned the ball over before Gabe Brown was fouled while converting a fast-break layup, extending Michigan State’s lead to 49-37.
The Spartans scored 10 unanswered points to take a 20-point lead, 57-37, with 13:04 to go before Maryland slowly got back into the game. The Terps went on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 59-49 with nine minutes to go, sparking a huge rally that nearly extended their season.
