Maryland men’s basketball’s upset bid falls short in 65-63 loss to No. 13 Michigan State in final seconds

COLLEGE PARK — A wave of energy ran through the Maryland men’s basketball team with 2:34 left in Tuesday night’s matchup against No. 13 Michigan State.
Graduate transfer Fatts Russell had just nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 61, putting the Terps within striking distance of pulling off an upset against one of the nation’s best teams despite trailing by as many as 15 points because of another dreadful first-half shooting performance.
But Maryland’s valiant comeback effort didn’t end with a victory.
With the game tied at 63 with 11.7 seconds left, Michigan State forward Malik Hall drove to the rim for the go-ahead layup to seal a 65-63 win at Xfinity Center. After Russell lost the ball out of bounds driving to the rim with 24 seconds left, his halfcourt shot at the buzzer hit the backboard.
With Maryland (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) trailing 12-7, the Terps received an adrenaline shot from junior forward Donta Scott. After settling for outside shots and missing his first five attempts from the field, Scott began using his size to attack the rim, scoring six consecutive baskets to cut Maryland’s deficit to 14-13.
After senior guard Eric Ayala (team-high 15 points) made a pair of free throws, junior guard Hakim Hart (seven points) drove to the basket for a contested layup, giving the Terps a 17-14 lead while extending their 8-0 run with 10:25 remaining in the first half.
The referees blew their whistles early and often, as the teams combined for 13 fouls with four minutes to go in the first half. Scott (14 points) was forced to watch the rest of the half from the bench after taking two early fouls.
With Maryland leading 23-22, the Terps’ inability to close out the first half came back to bite them. The Spartans went on a commanding 10-0 run, which included a barrage of 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Terps committed four turnovers while going on a scoring drought for the final five minutes of the first half, resulting in a 35-25 deficit at the break.
Ayala missed his final three shot attempts while committing a turnover with 48 seconds left.
The problems continued for the Terps at the start of the second half, as Michigan State star freshman Max Christie casually drove to the rim for a two-handed slam. After Russell (10 points) lost the ball while going up for a layup, Joey Hauser converted a putback layup in transition to increase Michigan State’s lead to 39-25.
Hauser’s 3-pointer gave Michigan State a 15-point advantage, but Maryland answered with nine straight points. Russell attacked the rim before passing the ball to junior forward Qudus Wahab (nine points, eight rebounds) for a dunk. A few seconds later, Russell stood at the corner before speeding past a Spartan defender for a layup, cutting Michigan State’s lead to 42-36 with 15:18 remaining.
But Hall answered with a pair of baskets, stopping Maryland’s run while helping the Spartans take a nine-point advantage.
A three from Russell and six consecutive points from freshman forward Julian Reese (six points, seven revounds) provided hope of a comeback win, as the Terps trailed 52-48 with nine minutes left. The crowd roared in unison when Ayala powered to the rim for a layup, cutting Michigan State’s lead to three points.
Maryland continued to attack the paint while drawing fouls, shooting 50% (12-for-24) from the field in the second half. With under three minutes to go, Russell stole the ball and raced down the court before passing to Hart, who was fouled while attempting a layup. After a pair of free throws from Hart, Russell nailed a 3-pointer at the top of the key to tie the game at 61 with 2:49 remaining in regulation.
The teams traded free throws to tie the game at 63 with 38.4 seconds left. But Michigan State got the opportunity to take the final shot after Russell lost the ball out of bounds as he was trying to sink the go-ahead layup.
The Spartans took advantage, as Hall scored the game-winning basket with 1.9 seconds left.
This story will be updated.
MARYLAND@OHIO STATE
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: CBS (Chs. 13, 9) Radio: 105.7 FM