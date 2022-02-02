Maryland men’s basketball’s upset bid falls short in 65-63 loss to No. 13 Michigan State in final seconds

Maryland continued to attack the paint while drawing fouls, shooting 50% (12-for-24) from the field in the second half. With under three minutes to go, Russell stole the ball and raced down the court before passing to Hart, who was fouled while attempting a layup. After a pair of free throws from Hart, Russell nailed a 3-pointer at the top of the key to tie the game at 61 with 2:49 remaining in regulation.