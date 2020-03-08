Previewing No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 25 Michigan: Game time, odds and how to watch

Here’s what you need to know about the No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball team’s game vs. No. 25 Michigan on Sunday:
Time: Noon
Location: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: FOX
Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM
Records: Maryland (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (19-11, 10-9)
Line: Maryland by 4 (as of Sunday morning)
What to watch
1. Is Maryland rejuvenated after an extended break?
After Maryland lost to Rutgers on Tuesday for its second straight defeat and third loss in four games, coach Mark Turgeon said his players didn’t match the Scarlet Knight’s intensity from tipoff.
Turgeon also lamented his team’s late-season schedule, which included four games in nine nights and three road games during the stretch.
The schedule slashed time for rest and practice for the team, Turgeon said, and the grueling conference schedule has in some ways caught up to his players.
The Terps have had four days to recuperate since Tuesday’s loss, their longest layover between games in two weeks.
With Senior Day and a chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, Maryland has every reason to be motivated for Sunday’s regular-season finale.
2. Do the Terps make their defensive adjustments?
With more time in between games, Turgeon said he has placed even greater focus on addressing his team’s defensive issues.
Maryland is allowing an average of 77 points in its last four games and each of its opponents has shot at least 40% on 3-pointers. After the Terps’ loss to Rutgers, Turgeon said the team allowed its shooting struggles to affect its defense.
“We’ve been able to get to basics this week,” Turgeon said Saturday. “The guys welcomed it and really worked hard. There are some things that we need to do defensively in practice to make sure we’re at a high level and we weren’t doing those.
“Hopefully we guard well tomorrow, but we went back to some of those drills and some of those things and hopefully that’ll carry over and help us be a better defensive team tomorrow.”
3. How does Anthony Cowan Jr. perform in his final home game?
Ahead of the final home game of his college career, senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. said he wasn’t approaching his 130th game any different than the 129 that came before it.
But Sunday will mark Cowan’s last time in Xfinity Center, where he has racked up countless stats and accolades and his clutch play has landed him among Maryland’s greats.
Cowan has never shied away from pressure and Senior Day will certainly be a chance for him to deliver another great moment in his career.