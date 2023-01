Offensive struggles continue for Maryland men’s basketball in lopsided 81-46 loss at Michigan

Michigan forward Will Tschetter, right, shoots as Maryland center Caelum Swanton-Rodger defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan defeated Maryland 81-46. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) (Jose Juarez / AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Michigan men’s basketball to an 81-46 rout of Maryland on Sunday, a game that gave the Wolverines a bit of redemption after last week’s shocking loss to Central Michigan.

Michigan (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) bounced back from the 63-61 setback against the Chippewas, wasting little time in routing the Terps (10-4, 1-2). Michigan scored the first 17 points and held Maryland without a field goal for nearly the first eight minutes of the game. Dickinson led Michigan with 18 points and five rebounds in the first half.

The Wolverines shot 67% (18-for-27) in the first half and outrebounded Maryland 26-12, with 23 defensive rebounds among Maryland’s 26 missed shots. Michigan led 24-6 in paint points and 12-0 in fastbreak points.

Maryland was 4-for-30 from the field in the first half, making three 2-pointers and one 3-pointer to go with four free throws.

“If we had competed [like we did in the second half] from the start ... Obviously, Michigan played great and Hunter [Dickinson] was terrific, but you can’t come out with the energy that we’ve come out with,” Maryland first-year coach Kevin Willard said.

The Wolverines added seven points to their lead in the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half. By then, Dickinson had 28 points and 12 rebounds and was 12-for-14 shooting. He finished with 13-for-16 shooting and made 6 of 9 free throws in the third 30-point game of his career.

No other player for either team reached double figures until Michigan’s Terrance Williams scored on the fastbreak with 3:51 remaining. Williams finished with 11 points.

Jahari Long led Maryland with nine points.

Michigan shot 50% overall while limiting Maryland to 26% shooting and nearly doubled the Terps (40-21) in defensive rebounds. Michigan led in total rebounds 49-30.

Maryland at Rutgers

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM