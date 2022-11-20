Maryland men’s basketball beats Miami, 88-70, in Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship to improve to 5-0

Maryland's Jahmir Young, right, attempts a shot while being guarded by Miami's Isaiah Wong, left, during the first half of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Sunday Nov. 20, 2022, in Uncasville Conn. (AP Photo/Paul Connors) (Paul Connors/AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Donta Scott has found a second home in the Nutmeg State.

The Maryland senior forward scored 24 points to help his team beat Miami, 88-70, in Sunday’s championship game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun.

The Terps (5-0) captured their 33rd regular-season tournament championship and first since the 2019 Orlando Invitational.

All five starters scored in double figures, with Julian Reese collecting 17 points, Hakim Hart 14, Jahmir Young 13 and Don Carey 12. Scott was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 49 points in two games along with Hart.

The Terps led by 19 points, 62-43, with 14:06 left but had to withstand a surge from the Hurricanes. Miami would cut that deficit to 10, 73-63, with 6:30 remaining by breaking off a 6-0 run as Maryland went scoreless for 2:31.

Young stopped the Hurricanes’ spurt with a three-point play, converting his free throw after being fouled on a driving layup to push the lead to 76-63. Carey then dropped his fourth 3-pointers and Reese was fouled on a dunk to push the margin to 81-63 with 3:29 left.

Maryland's Donta Scott, left, attempts a shot against Miami's Jordan Miller during the first half of Sunday's Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament championship game in Uncasville Connecticut. Scott had 24 points as the Terps improved to 5-0. (Paul Connors/AP)

Isaiah Wong led Miami (4-1) with 22 points.

It was a historic opening half for Scott, who recorded his 1,000th point on a foul shot with 1:25 remaining to become the 17th Terp to have 1,000 points with 500 rebounds. Darryl Morsell (1,090 points and 510 rebounds from 2018 to 2021) and Anthony Cowan (1,881 points and 508 rebounds from 2017 to 2020) were the most recent Terps to accomplish it.

Scott, who came in with 986 points, scored 15 points in the half to lead Maryland to a 47-34 lead.

The Terps stayed hot from the perimeter, hitting 7 of 13 in the first half. Carey made two and Scott added another on an 11-0 run that gave Maryland a 25-15 lead with 10:47 to go in the half.

Maryland came in 6 of 39 in its previous two games from the perimeter but found its stroke in Connecticut as the Terps went 13-for-32 against the Billikens on Saturday.

Miami picked up almost a third of its points off Maryland mistakes, turning 11 turnovers into 12 points. Wong had 11 points and Norchad Omier 10 as the Hurricanes shot 41.9% (13-for-31) from the field.

Reese, who was held to a season-low four points mainly due to foul trouble against Saint Louis, reached that number in the opening two minutes of the game.

The victory made Maryland 10-13 all-time in the series, which dates back to 1949.

This story will be updated.