Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon steps down after 10 years

The University of Maryland Athletics announced Friday that men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon is stepping down as head coach in a mutual agreement.
Turgeon coached Maryland for more than 10 years, leading the program to the NCAA Tournament five of the last six seasons.
Assistant coach Danny Manning will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.
The Terps, who began the season ranked No. 21 in the country, are 5-3 and lost to Virginia Tech, 62-58, on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.