Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon nearing contract extension, per reports

Maryland could also be boosted by the return of senior guard Darryl Morsell, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The NCAA has extended an extra year of eligibility for winter sports athletes but Morsell, a Baltimore native and Mount Saint Joseph graduate, has not yet divulged his plans. After the team’s season-ending loss to Alabama, he said he would first turn his attention to getting surgery for a fractured labrum in his shoulder before considering a fifth season in College Park.