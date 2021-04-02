Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon nearing contract extension, per reports

Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon is finalizing a contract extension, according to multiple reports.
The new deal would quiet immediate questions about the 56-year-old’s future with the school after athletic director Damon Evans was noncommittal on an extension when asked at various parts of the 2020-21 season — Turgeon’s contract was set to end after the 2022-23 season.
It would be the second extension for Turgeon since he originally signed an eight-year deal with the school in 2011 to succeed Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams. In 2016, then-athletic director Kevin Anderson rewarded Turgeon, who had just taken the Terps to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2003, with a four-year extension.
Maryland, which finished 17-14 and 9-11 in the Big Ten Conference this past season, has appeared in five of the past six NCAA tournaments, but the lone Sweet 16 appearance in 10 seasons has unsettled a fan base longing for more postseason success. Turgeon’s team in 2020, which won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, was considered capable of reaching the Final Four but that year’s tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With a flawed roster, one without a true point guard or center, Turgeon rallied the Terps from a 1-5 start in conference play to a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament and an opening-round win over seventh-seeded Connecticut before No. 2 Alabama eliminated Maryland in the Round of 32. After the loss, Turgeon characterized the season as a “rebuilding year” as the Terps adjusted to the departure of Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph), two first-team All-Big Ten players, without finding clear replacements through recruiting or the transfer portal.
Turgeon and his staff will be able to fully turn to the offseason, add to the roster and recruit prospective players with the appeal that they will be around for the duration of their collegiate careers. A day after reports surfaced that the school was finalizing an extension with Turgeon, the team secured commitments from former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab and former Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell, who should step into key roles next season.
Maryland could also be boosted by the return of senior guard Darryl Morsell, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The NCAA has extended an extra year of eligibility for winter sports athletes but Morsell, a Baltimore native and Mount Saint Joseph graduate, has not yet divulged his plans. After the team’s season-ending loss to Alabama, he said he would first turn his attention to getting surgery for a fractured labrum in his shoulder before considering a fifth season in College Park.
Junior guard Aaron Wiggins, who finished the season with a career-high 27 points and had the best stretch of his career over the final month of the season, could also enter his name into the NBA draft to gather intelligence on his professional prospects.
A pair of four-star Class of 2021 Baltimore signees, power forward Julian Reese and shooting guard Ike Cornish, will join wing James Graham III, who enrolled early and played sparingly this past season.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported Turgeon finalizing a contract extension.
This story will be updated.