No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball smothers Louisville, 79-54, in ACC/Big Ten Challenge to improve to 7-0

Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) attempts to get past Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Donta Scott scored 18 points and No. 22 Maryland made five consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half in a runaway 79-54 victory over winless Louisville on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Terps (7-0) led throughout, including 37-26 at halftime, before Don Carey sank the first of two from long range during the 15-6 surge that featured two threes from Scott and one from Hakim Hart. They went ahead 60-37 with 11:32 remaining and led by as many as 33 in their first true road game of the season.

Maryland ended up shooting 54% after halftime and 50% overall while posting its seventh consecutive double-digit win under new coach Kevin Willard. The Terps shot 6 of 11 from long range in the second half and 9 of 24 overall.

El Ellis scored 15 points for the Cardinals (0-7), whose nightmarish start continued as they shot 34% against their third ranked opponent in four games. Louisville began the season with one-point losses at home to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State but has been blown out four straight times since its schedule got tougher.

Maryland guard Jahmir Young, right, goes in for a layup over Louisville guard Zan Payne on Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky. Young had 15 points, five assists and five rebounds and in the lopsided victory. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Scott, whose 15.5 points per game led four Maryland players averaging double figures, made 3 of 6 from behind the arc and 7 of 12 overall. Jahmir Young added 15 points with one three and Ian Martinez scored 10 off the bench, including two 3-pointers.

Maryland outrebounded Louisville 38-33 and outscored the Cardinals 36-24 in the paint.

The schools faced each other for the second consecutive season, one year and a day after Louisville topped Maryland, 63-55, for the Baha Mar Hoops championship in the Bahamas.

Big picture

Maryland: The Terps have represented both conferences in the Challenge but entered with a 1-7 record in such games since joining the Big Ten. It was their first road win in four tries in the Challenge.

Louisville: After a disastrous showing at the Maui Invitational, the Cardinals simply wanted to make small steps forward in their rebuild. They couldn’t match Maryland’s quickness, athleticism and accuracy.

Up next

Maryland hosts No. 16 Illinois on Friday night in its Big Ten opener while Louisville hosts Miami on Sunday in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

No. 16 Illinois at No. 22 Maryland

Friday, 9 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM