Maryland’s second-half rally falls short in 73-70 loss at Purdue in men’s basketball

Senior guard Darryl Morsell missed two free throws with the opportunity to tie the game at 72 with 19 seconds left and a second-half rally fell short for the Maryland men’s basketball team, which lost to Purdue, 73-70, on Friday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Maryland (5-3), which never led in the game, was down by as many as 15 points in the first half. But the Terps used a 10-0 run and 7-0 run in the second to cut into the Boilermakers’ lead. A driving layup by sophomore forward Donta Scott, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half, tied the game at 70 with under one minute remaining.
A goaltending call on Scott gave Purdue (7-3) a 72-70 lead with 38 seconds remaining.
Morsell was fouled while attempting a layup but couldn’t tie the game, leaving the Terps with a tough road loss on just the second Christmas Day game in program history. Morsell’s late-game struggles at the free-throw line were emblematic of the entire team, which missed 11 of 21 attempts.
Purdue led 41-28 at halftime, shooting 42% from the field and making seven of 13 3-point attempts. Maryland struggled early on, hitting on just three of its first 10 shots. The Terps shot 38% from the field in the first half but missed eight of their 10 free throws.
Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams, who struggled with foul trouble early, scored eight of his 10 points in the second half. Guard Brandon Newman scored 17 points to lead Purdue.
Guards Morsell (10), Aaron Wiggins (14) and Eric Ayala (13) all scored in double figures for the Terps.
Sophomore center Chol Marial played 12 minutes, his highest total since Dec. 4 against Saint Peter’s, as Turgeon looked to combat Purdue’s size. Marial missed all four of his field-goal attempts, three of which were beyond the arc, but gave Maryland tough minutes against Purdue’s big front line and drew Williams into foul trouble.
This story will be updated.