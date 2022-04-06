Here’s what’s in Maryland’s men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard’s $29 million contract

After Mark Turgeon’s sudden departure and months of speculation, Maryland men’s basketball finally has its new coach in Kevin Willard, who agreed to a seven-year contract worth $29 million with an annual salary of $3.9 million.

Willard, who coached at Seton Hall for 12 seasons, will be the Terps’ third coach in the past 33 years. The 46-year-old inherits a team that completed its first losing season since 1993.

According to a copy of the contract obtained by The Baltimore Sun through a public records request, Willard will receive an annual base salary of $500,000 and $3.4 million in annual supplemental income.

Willard will receive an $100,00 increase annually to supplemental income between Year 2 and Year 7, resulting in $4 million in supplemental income by Year 7. Willard’s contract will expire on March 31, 2029.

By returning “swagger” to Maryland men’s basketball, new coach Kevin Willard aims to win over fans longing for success.



In April 2021, Turgeon signed a $17 million contract extension before accepting a $5 million buyout in December. Turgeon’s annual base salary was higher than Willard’s, as he was expected to make $750,000. However, Turgeon’s annual supplemental income was $2.57 million during the first contract year with a $100,000 increase each year until the deal expired in 2026.

Willard’s salary of $3.9 million in Year 1 ranks near the top of the Big Ten Conference and close to the top 10 nationally, according to a USA Today database. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo earned $7.9 million this season, ranking first in the league and third in the nation. Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg each earned $3.5 million, which ranks roughly 20th nationally. Meanwhile, Purdue’s Matt Painter totaled $3.2 million, Indiana’s Mike Woodson was listed at $3.1 million, Iowa’s Fran McCaffery earned $3 million and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard received $2.8 million.

The Sun also obtained the contracts for assistant coaches Tony Skinn, Grant Billmeier and David Cox. Skinn, who served as an assistant at Ohio State this past year after spending three seasons working under Willard at Seton Hall, agreed to a one-year deal worth $475,000. Billmeier, who spent 11 seasons under Willard at Seton Hall, agreed to a one-year deal worth $275,000. Cox, who served as head coach at Rhode Island the past four seasons, agreed to a one-year deal worth $400,000. Each assistant can also earn up to $70,000 in incentives.

Incentives

Willard can earn up to $695,000 in performance incentives. Those benchmarks are:

Big Ten regular-season champion: $75,000 (outright) or $50,000 (tie)

Big Ten Tournament champion: $75,000

NCAA Tournament bid: $25,000

Round of 32 of NCAA Tournament appearance: $30,000

NCAA Tournament, maximum attainable: $400,000

Sweet Sixteen appearance: $75,000



Elite Eight appearance: $150,000



Final Four appearance: $200,000



National championship appearance: $250,000



National champion: $400,000

Big Ten Coach of the Year, as voted by coaches or media: $40,000

National Coach of the Year, as voted by sports writers, AP, USA Today or Naismith: $50,000.

Buyout

If Maryland terminates Willard’s contract without cause, the school will continue to pay him 90% of the remaining annual guaranteed compensation.

2023: $22.95 million

2024: $19.35 million

2025: $15.66 million

2026: $11.88 million

2027: $8.01 million

2028: $4.05 million

If Willard decides to terminate his contract, he will be responsible to pay the following:

March 20, 2022-March 31, 2023: $4.5 million

April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024: $2 million

April 1, 2024-March 31, 2025: $2 million

April 1, 2025-March 31, 2026: $1.5 million

April 1, 2026-March 31, 2027: $1.5 million

April 1, 2027-March 31, 2028: $1 million

April 1, 2028-March 31, 2029: No buyout

Miscellaneous

Willard will receive a monthly car ($2,450) and cell phone allowance ($120), and is eligible to receive complimentary tickets and suites at Maryland football and basketball games.

Maryland agreed that Willard’s family (spouse and children under 18) are authorized to travel to Thanksgiving tournaments, the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament as part of the school’s official travel party.

Willard’s reimbursement for moving expenses is up to $40,000 and up to six months of temporary lodging or until he secures a permanent residence.

Maryland will also provide Willard a private aircraft charter for recruiting purposes.