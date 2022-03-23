By returning ‘swagger’ to Maryland men’s basketball, Kevin Willard aims to win over fans longing for success

Kevin Willard University of Maryland introduces Kevin Willard as the Terp's next men’s basketball coach as he, his wife Julie, older son Colin, and younger son Chase walk on XFINITY Center court. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Kevin Willard’s name had been linked to the Maryland men’s basketball coaching job ever since Mark Turgeon stepped down in December after 10-plus seasons. On Monday morning, Willard was officially named the Terps’ new coach and tasked with turning around a program that just finished its first losing season in 29 years.

While current and former coaches have praised Willard for being a brilliant young leader who demands the most out of his players, some fans have expressed mixed reactions to the hiring of the 12-year Seton Hall coach.

In conversations with several fans and alumni, some believe Willard was a safe pick, while others felt misled by Athletic Director Damon Evans, believing Maryland would swing big and hire a more prominent candidate like Alabama’s rising star Nate Oats or Iona’s Hall of Fame leader Rick Pitino.

To understand Kevin Willard, Maryland basketball’s new coach, start with those who’ve known him longest.



“There are a lot of quality coaches out there, but Kevin Willard stood out because of his entire body of work,” Evans said Tuesday night while introducing Willard in front of fans and media at Xfinity Center.

Willard, 46, has already drawn comparisons to Turgeon because of his defensive-minded approach, slower-paced offenses and lack of postseason success. The only difference is that Turgeon made it to the Sweet 16 once, while Willard comes to College Park with a 1-5 postseason record at Seton Hall. His final game with the Pirates was a 27-point loss to No. 9 seed TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel like this was like [Evans’] safe hire,” 21-year-old Maryland student Steven Mehling said. “I mean, Kevin Willard and Mark Turgeon have a lot in common the way they coach.”

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun last month, Evans outlined his vision and expectations for the new coach, which included competing for “Big Ten and national championships.”

“I want our fans to know I appreciate the expectations,” Evans told The Sun. “I want them because we want to return Maryland basketball to the glory days, and we will bust our butts doing it.”

Recent Maryland graduate Jordan Gold, 23, said he is satisfied with the hire and believes Willard will run a successful program. However, Gold, who lives in Atlanta, said he feels led astray by Evans.

“Evans was quoted throughout the process talking about how no one knew what he was thinking and that he was going to make some splashy hire,” he said. “In reality, he settled and hired the most obvious candidate from even before Day One of the search.”

“We support our people here, and now Kevin Willard is our people,” 44-year-old Terrapin Club member and season-ticket holder Ben Page said. “[But] the athletic department’s communication confused a lot of folks in regards to who they thought the hiring was going to be.”

New Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard, right, waves to the crowd after he is introduced by Athletic Director Damon Evans. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

On Tuesday night, Willard and Evans sat atop a stage inside the Xfinity Center trying to sell that new vision for Maryland basketball. With Gary Williams in the front row, Willard mentioned how he wanted to bring back the swagger and energy the Hall of Fame coach instilled when he was at Maryland — culminating with the program’s first and only national championship in 2002.

“I remember watching Maryland basketball, and they had such swagger,” said Willard, a Long Island native who played at the University of Pittsburgh before starting his coaching career. “We are going to bring that swagger, Coach Williams. We are going to play with that passion and energy.”

During their conversations, Evans said Willard, the 2016 Big East Coach of Year who went 225-161 at Seton Hall, had the right vision, philosophy and leadership style. They share high expectations for the program, one of the reasons Evans considered Willard a “top choice.”

“Willard’s familiarity with the East Coast will fit right in with Maryland and its fanbase who is arguably hungry for a higher level of success,” said Silver Spring native and 2003 Maryland graduate Brett Gellman. “I look forward to the competitiveness he brings to College Park.”

“He seems to demand a lot of himself and of his players,” longtime Maryland booster Barry DesRoches, 63, said. “I think he won at a really hard place to win.”

Willard said if he was going to leave Seton Hall, it was for the right job. He said he had four job offers, but when Maryland officially made the call, he couldn’t turn it down.

“This is a top-10 college basketball program,” Willard said. “When this opportunity came up, and the time was right for my family, this was an unbelievable opportunity I could not pass up.”

One of the biggest questions surrounding Willard’s hiring was whether he can recruit local talent. Over the years, Maryland has watched some of the top players in Washington and Baltimore have successful careers at other programs across the country.

Willard said the area not only has good players, but players who are well-coached. He said he has an understanding of what he needs to do to recruit this area and the type of coaches he needs for his DMV “heavy” staff, which he expects to announce by the end of the week. They’ll be aided by the construction of a long-awaited basketball facility, which the school said Tuesday has reached its $40 million fundraising goal and will break ground by the first day of 2023.

“Recruiting is a question,” 2014 Maryland graduate Nathan Cloeter, 30, said. “He also doesn’t carry the name weight that someone like Pitino or Oates [does], so will the fans pay money and show up? I’m not sure. Who he hires as assistants tells the story to me.”

Once the hire was official, Willard said he held a short 11-player video conference to introduce himself before the team’s first in-person meeting next Monday and first practice Tuesday.

“The conversation for me was a simple message,” he said. “Enjoy spring break, and when you come back to the University of Maryland, we are going to start working, having fun and building a national championship team.”

Willard knows what the program is capable of at full strength. When he was working with the Boston Celtics under Pitino in 1999, he remembered turning on the television and watching former Maryland players Steve Francis and Joe Smith tossing alley-oops while Williams paced the sideline drenched in sweat. He remembered feeling the Terps’ confidence and saying to himself, “I want to play for that man. I want to play for that school.”

Willard wants to return that kind of swagger to the program. But first, he has to get the players back in the gym. In the brief conversation Willard had with the team, he said they are ready to work.

“To me, that’s a great sign,” he said. “The biggest thing for me is that as long as you enjoy being on the court with me, then we’re going have a good time.”