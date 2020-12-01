Maryland men’s basketball to play at James Madison on Saturday after game vs. Towson is canceled

The Maryland men’s basketball team will play at James Madison at 3 p.m. Saturday, the school announced Tuesday, replacing a previously scheduled game with Towson that was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Tigers’ program.
The game, which will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington, will be just the second all-time meeting between the Terps and Dukes. In the only meeting between the two programs, Maryland defeated James Madison, 90-76, on Jan. 28, 1987, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
However, it will be a short turnaround for the Terps, who host George Mason at the Xfinity Center at 3 p.m. Friday.
James Madison, which entered Monday as KenPom’s 274th-ranked team, is 2-1 after opening the season with a victory over Limestone and then a loss to Norfolk State before rebounding with a win over Radford.
Towson on Monday announced that a member of its Tier 1 support staff tested positive for COVID-19. Its game with Maryland was canceled as a result of Big Ten Conference policy and “out of an abundance of caution.”