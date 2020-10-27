Maryland men’s basketball transfer Jairus Hamilton immediately eligible after receiving waiver from NCAA

The NCAA has approved Maryland men’s basketball transfer Jairus Hamilton’s waiver request, the team announced Tuesday.
Hamilton will be immediately eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.
“I am so appreciative of the NCAA and Maryland for their efforts in granting me this opportunity,” Hamilton said in a news release. “I am proud to be a Maryland Terrapin and am looking forward to finishing my career with my teammates in College Park.”
Hamilton, a 6-foot-8 forward from Charlotte, North Carolina, announced in April he was transferring from Boston College, where he played the past two seasons. A former ESPN 100 top recruit and four-star prospect, Hamilton averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds last season as a sophomore.
Hamilton provides another frontcourt option for the Terps, who will be looking to fill the void of 2020 All-American forward Jalen Smith, who entered the NBA draft, along with Ricky Lindo Jr. and Joshua Tomaic, who transferred from the program. Maryland also welcomed Alabama transfer Galin Smith, a 6-9 forward, who is immediately eligible, as well as Arnaud Revas, a 6-10 freshman from Switzerland.
“Nothing made me happier than to deliver this news to Jairus and our team at practice today,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “Jairus remained positive throughout the entire process and we are thrilled for him. [Athletic director] Damon Evans and our entire administration made Jairus a high priority from the outset and [assistant AD for compliance] Cody Gambler and our compliance office were extremely diligent in their work throughout. I cannot say enough about their support, as well as the support of Jairus' family for seeing this through. And finally, I am appreciative of the NCAA for its help and understanding over the duration of the waiver process.”