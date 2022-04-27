Charlotte transfer and former DeMatha standout Jahmir Young commits to Maryland men’s basketball, will maintain draft eligibility

Charlotte transfer guard Jahmir Young announced Wednesday that he has committed to Maryland men’s basketball while maintaining his 2022 NBA draft eligibility.

Young, who played two seasons at DeMatha, is the first player to go to Maryland from the Hyattsville school since Travis Garrison, who played for the Terps from 2002 to 2006. Young is Maryland’s second addition under new coach Kevin Willard, joining three-star small forward Noah Batchelor.

With the departure of senior guard Eric Ayala and graduate transfer Fatts Russell, Young provides the Terps much-needed scoring in the backcourt. During Young’s time at Charlotte, he was one of the Niners’ best scorers, averaging 16.7 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game.

As a junior, Young was second in the Conference USA in scoring, averaging 19.6 points on 46.8% shooting from the field. Young, a first-team All-Conference USA selection, scored 25 or more points in eight games, including a 30-point performance in a loss to Florida Atlantic in January.

Young, who entered the transfer portal in March, showcased an ability to get to the free-throw line this past season, converting 83.4% of his six attempts per game.

The 6-foot guard was also the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, finishing second on the team in scoring (12.5 points per game) during the 2019-20 season.

Young, a former three-star recruit, played for St. Mary’s Ryken in Leonardtown as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to DeMatha. As a junior, Young averaged 11.7 points while playing an integral role in DeMatha winning the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship.

Young will be joining a roster that consists of juniors Donta Scott and Hakim Hart and freshman Julian Reese. There’s still more work to be done, but the addition of Young gives Willard a starting guard for the 2022-23 season.