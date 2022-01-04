Maryland men’s basketball can’t contain Keegan Murray, nation’s leading scorer, in 80-75 loss to Iowa

Murray was a picture of consistency, totaling 35 points on 14-for-21 from the floor while grabbing eight rebounds to improve his 23.7 points per game average. On the other hand, senior guard Eric Ayala had 19 points and six rebounds but the Terps couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch after Iowa went on a 17-5 second-half run to turn a 53-51 deficit into a 68-58 lead with 5:22 left that it never relinquished.