Maryland men’s basketball blown out by No. 5 Iowa, 89-67, in second-worst home loss of Turgeon era

COLLEGE PARK — Forward Luka Garza was one of four players who scored in double figures to lead the No. 5 Iowa men’s basketball team to an 89-67 win over Maryland at Xfinity Center on Thursday night.
Garza, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and a former star at the nearby Maret School in Washington, led the way for the Hawkeyes with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds.
Maryland (6-6, 1-5 Big Ten), which suffered its second-worst home loss in the Mark Turgeon era after a 24-point loss to Michigan on Feb. 24, 2018, and its third straight defeat this season, trailed by as many as 26 points in the second half.
According to the Big Ten Network, it was the Hawkeyes’ largest margin of victory in a Big Ten road game since a 74-46 triumph at Nebraska on Feb. 22, 2015.
Iowa (10-2, 4-1) shot 53.7% from the field and made 13 of 26 3-point attempts. Maryland shot 43.3% from the field and made 12 of its 35 attempts from long range.
The Terps attempted just six free throws, tied for the fewest in the Turgeon era. The team also attempted six from the charity stripe in last Thursday’s 84-73 loss to then-No. 16 Michigan. Maryland was outscored in the paint 44-16.
“Tonight, they zoned us,” Turgeon said. “And we have no low-post presence, especially against the zone. It’s kind of hard, to be honest with you. It’s a very unusual team, a very unusual set of circumstances. Normally, we’re a team that gets to the foul line, and recently we haven’t. But give their zone some credit on that.”
A promising start for Maryland quickly turned sour. The Terps made seven of their first 10 shots and led 19-9 just five minutes into the game, but sloppy offense hampered the team for the remainder of the half.
Iowa went on a 20-0 run and ended the half on a 35-7 run to lead 44-26 at halftime. The Terps went scoreless over an eight-minute stretch and committed 10 turnovers in the first half. Maryland tied its season-high with 16 turnovers. The Hawkeyes scored 20 points off the Terps’ turnovers.
“It was tough. We tried to throw a couple different defensive schemes at them and stuff but they’re a great team,” said junior guard Aaron Wiggins, who scored a team-high 17 points. “They move the ball well, they were able to score and we just weren’t tough enough. We weren’t mentally locked in enough to fight, to contain some of the things they had.”
Wiggins scored Maryland’s first eight points in the second half to cut the deficit to 12 but Iowa responded with a 12-2 run and the Terps had no answer.
Sophomore forward Donta Scott (13 points), junior guard Eric Ayala (11 points) and sophomore guard Hakim Hart (10 points) also scored in double figures for Maryland. Senior guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) came off the bench from a one-game absence after fracturing a bone in his face. Morsell, wearing a protective face mask, scored three points and had a career-high six turnovers.
Before tipoff and after standing for the national anthem, the entirety of Maryland and Iowa’s team took a knee for several seconds after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, leaving at least four people dead.
Turgeon said the decision to take a knee was “player-driven” and orchestrated with Iowa.
MARYLAND@NO. 12 ILLINOIS
Sunday, 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Latest Terps
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM