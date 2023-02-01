Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 66-55 win over No. 21 Indiana

Maryland men’s basketball extended its winning streak to three with a 66-55 victory over No. 21 Indianaon Tuesday night.

From the Terps continuing to play strong defense to senior forward Donta Scott being more aggressive, here are three takeaways from their 15th win of the season.

Defense delivers again

One of the big reasons behind the Terps’ recent success has been their defense.

Over the past five games, Maryland (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) has held opponents to 41.8% shooting from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range while allowing an average of 57.8 points. The Terps have held opponents to 60 points or less in 10 games this season, including four of their past five, climbing to 31st in the country in scoring defense (63.3 points allowed).

Against Indiana, Maryland’s defense was essential considering how the Terps shot just 34% from the field. Maryland kept the Hoosiers out of rhythm with their zone and press defense, forcing 12 turnovers and recording six steals. Sophomore forward Julian Reese, who totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds and took the primary assignment of guarding Hoosiers star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, had two of Maryland’s five blocks.

The Hoosiers struggled to find consistency on offense, shooting 37.5% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range. In the second half, Indiana went 10-for-31 from the field and 1-for-6 from deep. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino totaled just three points on 1-for-14 shooting after scoring 24 points against Ohio State on Saturday.

Maryland's Julian Reese is fouled by Indiana's Tamar Bates, right, as he goes up for a dunk during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Xfinity Center in College Park. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Donta Scott gets aggressive

Kevin Willard’s message to Scott at halftime was simple: Get physical.

After the first-year coach watched Scott shoot 1-for-5 from the 3-point line in the first half, he wanted the 6-foot-8 Philadelphia native to use his size to attack the rim.

Scott took the advice and thrived, scoring10 of his 19 points in the second half as he drove to the rim instead of settling for outside shots.

This season, Scott has played his best when he gets into the paint and posts up. He has the strength to back down most defenders who try to stop him at the rim.

Scott’s performance against Saint Louis (25 points, five rebounds), Miami (24 points, eight rebounds) and Wisconsin (14 points, 11 rebounds) showed how good he can be when he strikes a balance between shooting from the perimeter and attacking the paint.

“I’m a very physical player in my eyes, and I know I can add more physicality on the court,” he said.

On the road again

Maryland accomplished its mission.

The Terps swept their three-game homestand to improve to 12-1 inside Xfinity Center this season. With the win over Indiana, they have three NCAA NET Quad 1 victories at home this season.

After Maryland went through a tough stretch from Dec. 6 to Jan. 5 in which it lost five of seven games, the Terps used their home floor to get back on track and strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume. In ESPN’s latest bracket projections, updated before Tuesday’s game, Maryland earned a No. 10 seed.

Now it’s time for the Terps to take that energy into road games against Minnesota and Michigan State.

Maryland has struggled away from College Park, going 1-5 in road games. While the Terps have won a school-record nine straight home games against Big Ten opponents, they have lost five straight conference road games by an average margin of 14.2 points. Maryland’s games against Wisconsin and No. 1 Purdue were the only road losses decided by single digits.

“We have to figure it out,” Willard said. “We have to play 40 minutes together on the road. Our defensive intensity has to travel with us, and I don’t think it has. That’s something we have to build on.”

There’s optimism that Maryland can end its road losing streak against the Golden Gophers on Saturday night. Minnesota is 7-15 on the season and 5-7 on its home floor. The Terps’ matchup against Michigan State on Tuesday will be a bigger challenge, as the Spartans are 9-2 at home.

Maryland at Minnesota

Saturday, 9 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM