Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 74-64 loss to Indiana

Maryland men’s basketball watched its two-game winning streak end with a 74-64 loss to Indiana on Thursday night.
From the Hoosiers’ second-half surge to Terps graduate transfer Fatts Russell inching closer to 2,000 career points, here are three takeaways from a rough night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Indiana’s Jordan Geronimo’s crazy basket in first quarter
After the final buzzer sounded Thursday, it was hard to forget the impressive and near-impossible “shot” from Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo. With the Hoosiers up 18-15, forward Race Thompson missed a free-throw attempt before Geronimo bounced the ball off the floor trying to corral the rebound between two Terps defenders. Somehow, it fell through the net for a basket.
With the entire crowd was stunned, all Geronimo could do was shrug his shoulders.
That wasn’t the only unbelievable shot Thursday. With Maryland down by five with 9:38 to go in the first half, Terps junior guard Hakim Hart’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim and high into the air before dropping in.
Fatts Russell inches closer to 2,000 career points
Two weeks after Russell, a transfer from Rhode Island, eclipsed 1,900 career points in a loss to Iowa, he’s on the verge of reaching another milestone.
After Russell scored a game-high 23 points on 9-for-21 shooting against the Hoosiers, he is now two points away from reaching 2,000 for his career.
Russell, the only active Division I player with 1,900 points, 500 assists and 225 steals, has been on a tear recently, averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two steals in the past five games.
He single-handedly carried Maryland in the second half, scoring 16 points while knocking down four 3-pointers to at least give the Terps a fighting chance.
Russell has perhaps been Maryland’s best player over the past month, looking fully comfortable in Big Ten Conference play after an early adjustment period from his days in the Atlantic 10. When Russell was asked the reason behind his recent scoring surge, his message was simple.
“I’m just trying to go out winning,” Russell said. “I’m trying to do anything possible to give my team a win.”
With the Terps honoring their 2002 national championship team on Sunday against No. 22 Ohio State, Russell might be celebrating an accomplishment of his own as well.
Indiana dominates the paint again
When Indiana opened the game scoring 16 of its first 20 points inside the paint, it was obvious that the Hoosiers were once again going to attack the rim at will.
Indiana consistently got to the basket throughout the game, outscoring the Terps 44-24 in the paint. During the Hoosiers’ second-half surge in which they shot 75% from the field, they scored 24 of their 44 points from the paint.
After Hart’s 3-pointer tied the game at 30 to start the second half, the Hoosiers scored 10 consecutive points from inside. During that stretch, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis caught an alley-oop pass from guard Xavier Johnson. Moments later, Johnson drove to the rim for a powerful one-handed flush, allowing Indiana to take an eight-point lead with more than 16 minutes left in the game. The Hoosiers went on to score 12 of their final 24 points in the paint.
Indiana has outscored Maryland 80-44 from down low in two meetings this season. Even though Maryland shot 43.4% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line, the Terps’ inability to prevent the Hoosiers from getting to the basket proved costly.
NO. 22 OHIO STATE@MARYLAND
Sunday, 4 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 105.7 FM