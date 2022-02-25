Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 74-64 loss to Indiana

After Hart’s 3-pointer tied the game at 30 to start the second half, the Hoosiers scored 10 consecutive points from inside. During that stretch, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis caught an alley-oop pass from guard Xavier Johnson. Moments later, Johnson drove to the rim for a powerful one-handed flush, allowing Indiana to take an eight-point lead with more than 16 minutes left in the game. The Hoosiers went on to score 12 of their final 24 points in the paint.