Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 68-55 loss to Indiana

From the Maryland men’s basketball team’s offensive struggles to a missed opportunity at home, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ 68-55 loss to Indiana on Saturday afternoon at the Xfinity Center.
Maryland had one of its worst offensive performances this season
After the Terps’ inspiring 8-0 start, the offense went stagnant, resulting in one of the team’s worst shooting performances of the season.
Maryland shot 28.6% from the field, its worst mark in a game since a 28.8% effort in a 67-61 loss to Northwestern on Dec. 5 in Danny Manning’s first game as interim coach. Maryland’s duo of senior Eric Ayala and graduate transfer Fatts Russell combined to shoot 5-for-24 from the field Saturday, the same mark they finished with in that loss to the Wildcats.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson said the Hoosiers set their defense to lock in on Ayala (six points), Russell (12 points) and junior forward Donta Scott, who scored seven points on 1-for-7 shooting.
“They saw bodies,” Woodson said. “They weren’t able to see gaps where they could make plays off the bounce.”
Manning said after the game that shots were simply not falling for the Terps (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten), but he credited Indiana for defending the rim. The Hoosiers held Maryland to 20 points in the paint, while five players recorded at least one block. Indiana’s Jordan Geronimo recorded two of his team’s six blocks.
With Indiana (16-5, 7-4) forming a brick wall around the basket, Maryland settled for 3-pointers, taking 27 shots from long range and 29 shots from inside the arc. The Terps, who have the second-worst 3-point shooting percentage in the Big Ten Conference (31.9%), shot 6-for-27 (22.2%) from beyond the arc. After junior guard Hakim Hart knocked down a three early in the second half, the Terps missed seven 3-point attempts in a row.
“We have guys that we feel very comfortable with shooting the basketball,” Manning said. “Tonight wasn’t our night in regards to making shots.”
Donta Scott has gone cold
Earlier this season, Scott enjoyed an impressive stretch in which he scored in double figures in 10 straight games, including a 25-point outburst off the bench in an upset win over then-No. 17 Illinois. However, he’s fallen into an offensive slump in the past two games, scoring a combined 10 points on 1-for-13 shooting.
When Scott has struggled this season, he’s often settled for too many 3-point attempts. But against Rutgers and Indiana, Scott couldn’t score from anywhere on the floor, shooting 0-for-7 on 2-point attempts and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc.
“The last game that we played at Rutgers, Donta wasn’t as nice offensively, but he led us in energy-generating behaviors,” Manning said. “That’s what we need from Donta. We need more of those energy generating behaviors and his size, his skill set to have an impact on the game.”
While acknowledging that Saturday’s game was disappointing, Manning said that when shots are not falling for the Terps, they have to do better at taking care of the basketball and playing defense.
Scott committed a team-high four turnovers against the Hoosiers, while the team finished with 13.
Maryland missed an opportunity
It was hard walking out of Xfinity Center without thinking about how the Terps missed an opportunity to bring some life back to the fanbase. Maryland was riding a two-game winning streak, and a victory over the Hoosiers would’ve given the team a 12-9 record heading into the critical month of February.
However, the Terps struggled, once again showcasing the same problems that have hampered this team all season. With six minutes remaining and Maryland trailing 61-44, the packed crowd headed for the exits, once again shifting their focus to who takes over the program as head coach when the season ends.
After climbing up to No. 79 nationally in the KenPom efficiency rankings, the Terps fell to No. 91 after Saturday’s loss. Three of Maryland’s next four games are against ranked opponents, starting with Tuesday night’s matchup against No. 10 Michigan State.
If Maryland wants to keep things interesting, it will need to turn things around next month. The Terps have shown their ability to compete against some of the nation’s best, enjoying a 2-1 record against ranked opponents. However, if they keep playing like they did Saturday, there’s little hope for a midseason turnaround.
NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE@MARYLAND
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2 Radio: 105.7 FM