Maryland men’s basketball beats No. 21 Indiana, 66-55, for 3rd straight win to continue home dominance

COLLEGE PARK — In the second half of Tuesday night’s pivotal Big Ten Conference matchup, Maryland men’s basketball and No. 21 Indiana found themselves in a defensive battle.

With both teams struggling to score, there were few opportunities to pull away. So when graduate transfer guard Jahmir Young pump-faked and stepped into a 3-pointer to give Maryland a 48-39 lead with 12 minutes left, it felt like it was the Terps’ game to lose.

That’s how it’s felt at Xfinity Center most of the season.

Young’s basket and clutch free throws helped Maryland overcome a cold shooting night in a 66-55 victory over the Hoosiers that gave the Terps (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) their third straight win and a school-record ninth in a row at home against a Big Ten opponent.

Young, a Charlotte transfer, continued to build his case for first-team All-Big Ten, totaling 20 points and six rebounds. Senior forward Donta Scott came up big when it mattered most, overcoming a rough shooting performance (6-for-18) to score eight of his 19 points in the final five minutes.

Maryland's Donta Scott, left, shoots over Indiana's Race Thompson during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Xfinity Center in College Park. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Going into Wednesday’s game, first-year coach Kevin Willard didn’t know how Maryland was going to slow down Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who he considers the best player in college basketball. “A player like him is going to get [whatever he wants],” Willard said Monday.

Jackson-Davis pretty much did, finishing with 18 points and 20 rebounds. But the key to Maryland surviving another strong outing from the star forward was preventing him from distributing the ball (two assists) and sending an extra defender his way.

Sophomore forward Julian Reese’s defense, especially in the opening minutes of the second half, was essential. The former St. Frances standout forced Jackson-Davis to miss two straight shots and commit a turnover. When Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino drove down the lane, Reese (10 points and 11 rebounds) blocked his layup attempt to help the Terps maintain a two-point advantage with 15:49 to go.

While Maryland shot just 34% from the field — its worst rate in a double-digit win since Jan. 15, 2012 — it found a way to generate offense by attacking the rim. The Terps finished 25-for-29 from the free-throw line, including 12-for-14 in the second half after getting to the bonus with 9:41 left.

Young provided Maryland the spark it needed for an early offensive surge. He drained a 3-pointer from the wing, converted a pair of layups and delivered a bounce pass to a cutting Hakim Hart (six points) for a basket at the rim. The former DeMatha standout accounted for nine of his team’s 11 points through 15 minutes of play.

When Young went to the bench, Maryland’s offense lost its rhythm. The Terps began settling for outside shots, missing three straight 3-point attempts while being held without a field goal for over three minutes.

Down by seven, Maryland’s reliance on 3-pointers ended up paying off. Young grabbed a defensive rebound before racing down the floor and passing the ball to Scott for a three. Moments later, graduate transfer forward Patrick Emilien snagged an offensive rebound and found Young at the top of the key where the Terps’ leading scorer knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night, cutting the deficit to 24-23 with 6:34 left in the first half.

With under four minutes left in the half, Maryland regained control. After Jackson-Davis threw the ball out of bounds, Reese dribbled down the lane and passed to junior guard Ian Martinez (seven points, four rebounds) for a corner three that gave the Terps a 30-26 advantage. After starting 1-for-9 from deep, Maryland converted three of its next six attempts.

Defensively, Maryland had Indiana out of sorts. The Terps’ combination of press and zone defense held the Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5) scoreless for nearly four minutes while forcing six turnovers. Indiana, which entered riding a five-game winning streak, ended the first half making just one of their last seven shot attempts as Maryland took a 37-29 lead into halftime.

Maryland at Minnesota

Saturday, 9 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM