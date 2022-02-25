Maryland men’s basketball can’t keep up down the stretch in 74-64 loss to Indiana, ending two-game winning streak

Maryland men’s basketball was introduced to Indiana’s stifling defense last month, shooting 28.6% from the field while Hoosiers forwards Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated around the rim in a 68-55 loss.
On Thursday night, Maryland entered Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, with two straight victories and a sense of urgency to finish the regular season on a high note. But for the second straight meeting, Indiana proved to be too much, as the Terps fell to the Hoosiers, 74-64.
Maryland had the chance to play spoiler against Indiana, which entered Thursday riding a five-game losing streak, had three players out with injuries and is fighting to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive. But the Terps (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) couldn’t keep up down the stretch, clinching their first 15-loss season since their final year in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013-14.
Indiana took multiple double-digit leads throughout the game, but Maryland and graduate transfer Fatts Russell didn’t quit. With the Terps trailing by 10 points in the second half, Russell (team-high 23 points) knocked down three 3-pointers to help cut the deficit to 53-50 with 9:53 left in regulation.
But Indiana junior guard Xavier Johnson kept Maryland at bay. The former Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year at Bishop O’Connell was locked in during the second half, finding open teammates and knocking down clutch shots. Johnson hit a 3-pointer with nine minutes remaining, and the Hoosiers went on to make 13 consecutive baskets to take a 12-point lead with six minutes left.
Johnson, a transfer from Pittsburgh, finished with 24 points while shooting 7-for-7 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Despite being in foul trouble, Jackson-Davis had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks. The All-Big Ten forward’s poster dunk over Maryland big man Qudus Wahab solidified the victory, as it put the Hoosiers up by 15 with two minutes remaining. Thompson added 19 points and nine rebounds as the Hoosiers shot 59.6% from the field.
In the previous matchup against the Terps, Indiana had no trouble scoring around the basket, outscoring the Terps 36-20 in the paint. The Hoosiers attacked the basket at will again Thursday, scoring 16 of their first 20 points from the paint.
Even though Maryland got bullied by Indiana (17-10, 8-9) around the rim, the Terps kept the game close. Junior guard Hakim Hart (14 points) watched his 3-point attempt bounce off the rim and into the air before falling through the net, cutting the deficit to 20-18 with 9:38 remaining in the first half.
Indiana picked up the defensive intensity, preventing Maryland from scoring for over four minutes while expanding its lead to seven. After a two-handed dunk by Thompson, Hoosiers guard Anthony Neal knocked down a corner 3-pointer to to make it 28-18 with 4:49 to play.
A missed 3-pointer by Scott, an ill-advised layup attempt by Russell and a miss inside by Wahab continued the scoring drought.
With 2:40 left in the half, Maryland finally found some life. Hart drained a 3-pointer before Wahab scored off an offensive rebound. Moments later, Hart knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the Hoosiers’ lead to 28-25 with 53 seconds left.
After Russell’s steal and layup extended Maryland’s 9-0 scoring run, forward Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 30-27 lead going into halftime.
Maryland came out of the locker room and immediately tied the game thanks to a contested 3-pointer from Hart. However, the Terps lost their composure, allowing the Hoosiers to go on an 8-0 run to take a 38-30 lead. The biggest highlight from that stretch came at the 16:53 mark when Johnson drove to the rim before delivering a powerful one-handed dunk.
Indiana converted four consecutive shots, embarking on a 12-2 run that expanded its lead to 10. Meanwhile, Ayala (three points) and Scott (10 points) struggled to get anything going, shooting a combined 4-for-18 from the field.
But Maryland continued to fight. Russell hit a contested fadeaway 3-pointer before Ayala passed the ball to freshman forward Julian Reese (eight points) for a two-handed dunk, trimming the deficit to five.
Even after Indiana went back up by 10, the Hoosiers struggled to break away. Scott made a pair of free throws after getting fouled by Jackson-Davis, who went to the bench with three fouls. Reese followed with a bucket to make it a seven-point deficit.
With Russell’s hot shooting, Maryland managed to cut Indiana’s lead to three points, 53-50. But the Hoosiers converted 12 straight baskets to take a 62-52 lead with six minutes remaining.
