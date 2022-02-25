Maryland men’s basketball can’t keep up down the stretch in 74-64 loss to Indiana, ending two-game winning streak

Johnson, a transfer from Pittsburgh, finished with 24 points while shooting 7-for-7 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Despite being in foul trouble, Jackson-Davis had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks. The All-Big Ten forward’s poster dunk over Maryland big man Qudus Wahab solidified the victory, as it put the Hoosiers up by 15 with two minutes remaining. Thompson added 19 points and nine rebounds as the Hoosiers shot 59.6% from the field.