Maryland men’s basketball falls to Indiana, 68-55, ending two-game winning streak

COLLEGE PARK — With a packed crowd inside the Xfinity Center wearing white T-shirts that matched the dusting of snow outside Saturday afternoon, the Maryland men’s basketball team looked to provide another glimmer of hope in what’s been a chaotic season.
However, the Terps took a step back, ending their two-game winning streak with a 68-55 loss to Indiana.
After playing inspiring basketball in the first four minutes Sunday, Maryland quickly sank into mediocrity, missing shot after shot from deep on the way to a 6-for-27 performance from 3-point range.
Unfortunately, Maryland struggled with more than just 3-point shooting. The Terps simply couldn’t buy a basket from anywhere on the floor, shooting 16-for-56 (28.6%) from the field.
In the second half, Maryland suffered a disastrous stretch in which it made just one of 10 shots, while Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (17 points, nine rebounds) and Race Thompson (18 points, 12 rebounds) led the Hoosiers to a 17-point lead with six minutes remaining.
After senior Eric Ayala and graduate transfer Fatts Russell combined for 45 points and 10 3-pointers in a win over Rutgers, Maryland’s backcourt duo struggled mightily Sunday. Russell scored 12 points while Ayala finished with six, as they combined to shoot just 5-for-24 from the field.
Junior forward Donta Scott wasn’t much help either, scoring seven points on 1-for-7 shooting. Junior guard Hakim Hart scored 15 points to lead the Terps, while junior forward Qudus Wahab reached double figures for the third straight game with 12 points and eight rebounds.
The energy inside the Xfinity Center was electric from the moment the ball was tipped and Maryland (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) took advantage, jumping out to a 8-0 lead that featured a pair of 3-pointers from Ayala and Scott.
Suddenly, Indiana’s defense settled down. The Hoosiers held the Teps scoreless for over two minutes while going on a 9-0 run that was capped by a 3-pointer by Thompson that gave Indiana a one-point lead with 14 minutes remaining in the first half.
The scoring outburst continued when guard Xavier Johnson (eight points, nine assists) went coast-to-coast before throwing a behind-the-back pass to guard Trey Galloway for a layup, extending the Hoosiers’ lead to five points.
Indiana (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) locked down the paint most of the afternoon. Maryland freshman forward Julian Reese (St. Frances) had two layup attempts swatted away, while Ayala drove to the basket only to be greeted by Thompson. Meanwhile, Indiana’s 17-3 run allowed it to take a seven-point lead with 10:34 remaining in the half.
Just as fans were calling for Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino to save the program, the Terps changed the tide. Graduate transfer guard Xavier Green rushed in from the 3-point line to grab an offensive rebound and score, cutting Indiana’s lead to four points. On the other end, Green stole the ball then glanced at his bench, throwing up an “X” with his arms.
However, Wahab made a pair of free throws and Ayala nailed a three to give Maryland a 18-17 advantage with 8:39 left in the first.
Wahab’s putback slam and Hart’s layup in transition gave Maryland a 26-23 lead before Davis took over. The Indiana star scored 10 points in the final seven minutes, punishing the rim with a one-handed dunk at the buzzer to give the Hoosiers a 33-26 lead at halftime.
Indiana jumped out to a 10-point lead in the second half, but Hart tried to keep Maryland from falling apart. The Philadelphia native knocked down a three in transition before driving to the basket for a layup and foul, trimming the deficit to 41-34 with 17 minutes remaining.
That was the closest the Terps would get, as they continued to struggle shooting from long range. After shooting 4-for-15 from deep in the second half, Maryland converted only two of its 12 3-point attempts in the second half.
With 10 minutes left in the game, fans headed for the exits. Maryland was held scoreless for four minutes while Thompson scored nine of his team’s last 13 points to give the Hoosiers a 56-42 lead with 8:15 left.
The Pitino chants picked back up after Hart made a pair of free throws to end a scoring drought that lasted nearly six minutes. Even though Maryland trailed by 12 with plenty of time left, the Terps’ shooting woes made a comeback feel impossible.
