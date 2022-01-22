Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 81-65 win over No. 17 Illinois

“We got a contribution from everyone that played in some shape or fashion,” Manning said. “I thought [Wahab] got us off to a good start with his offensive rebounds and finishes at the rim. Julian came in and we were able to switch our defenses at the end of the game. We switched one through five and he was able to stand in front of the guards. Eric made some plays, and Fatts led us in rebounding. Across the board, just a terrific team win.”