Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 76-64 loss to Illinois

KenPom, which ranks the Terps 63rd in the country, projects Maryland to finish 15-16 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten. The next stretch of games will be a major challenge for the Terps, who could potentially lose 10 of their next 11 matchups. The two games against Rutgers this month and a road game against Northwestern are toss-ups, but meetings against Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan will be tough sledding.