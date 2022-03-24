Maryland men’s basketball hires Tony Skinn, a former standout on George Mason’s Final Four team, as assistant coach

Maryland men’s basketball announced Thursday that Tony Skinn will join new coach Kevin Willard’s staff as an assistant.

Skinn served as an assistant at Ohio State this year after spending three seasons working under Willard at Seton Hall. During Skinn’s three years with the Pirates, they won 55 games and the Big East Conference regular-season title in 2020.

During Willard’s introductory news conference on Tuesday, he said his coaching staff will be “DMV heavy.” Skinn, who was born in Nigeria, fits the description as he grew up in Takoma Park and played three seasons at George Mason, helping the Patriots reach the Final Four in 2006 while averaging 12.6 points per game.

“Tony is a perfect fit to join our staff here at Maryland,” Willard said in a release. “He’s a Maryland guy. He grew up here, played here, coached here, and is as connected to the area as any coach. He’s a great friend, and we enjoyed great success at Seton Hall. He knows the Big Ten and has developed some of the most talented young players in the nation.”

Skinn spent years playing overseas in Europe, including three in France. In 2012, he was a member of the Nigerian national team that qualified for the Olympics in London by finishing third at the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Caracas, Venezuela.

Skinn worked in the DMV for four years before transitioning to the college level. He served as the director of athletics at Paul International High School in Washington and was an assistant coach for NIKE Team Takeover, one of the top AAU programs in the nation.

“Coming back home to work at Maryland, a school I grew up just miles away from, is a dream come true for me,” Skinn said. “Coach Willard is going to build something special at Maryland. I can’t wait to get out and recruit the best kids in the DMV and around the country and help them develop into stars for the Terps.”