Maryland men’s basketball hires former Seton Hall associate head coach Grant Billmeier as assistant

Maryland men’s basketball announced Tuesday that Grant Billmeier will join the coaching staff as an assistant after spending 11 seasons working under new coach Kevin Willard at Seton Hall.

Billmeier, who helped the Pirates win the 2016 Big East Conference Tournament championship and the regular-season title in 2020, spent this past season as an associate head coach after six years as an assistant.

Billmeier, a former player at Seton Hall, worked as a director of basketball operations in 2013-14 and the coordinator of basketball operations from 2010 to 2013 followed by a one-year assistant coaching stint at Fairleigh Dickinson in 2014-15.

“I have known and worked with Grant for many years,” Willard wrote in a release. “He has a championship background and experience in developing some of the most skilled big men in the country. He has strong recruiting connections in the Northeast and nationally and will help bring some of the best talent to College Park.”

Billmeier was instrumental in developing former Seton Hall standouts Angel Delgado, who won the 2018 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar National Center of the Year Award, and Sandro Mamukelashvili, the 2021 Big East Player of the Year.

The addition of Billmeier followed the hiring of assistants David Cox and Tony Skinn. Billmeier, a native of Pennington, New Jersey, said working alongside Willard is “special.”

“We have won together and built a winning culture together,” he said. “Being able to do that at Maryland is something I am very excited about.”

Willard and his staff will have to fill a roster that has six open scholarship spots. Graduate transfers Fatts Russell and Xavier Green and senior Eric Ayala are set to depart. Meanwhile, junior forward Qudus Wahab has entered the transfer portal and sophomore guard Marcus Dockery has committed to Howard.