Maryland men’s basketball to play Saint Louis in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off tournament

Maryland men’s basketball announced Tuesday that it will play in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The four-team tournament will feature the Terps, Saint Louis, Miami and Providence. Maryland will face Saint Louis on Nov. 19 before playing either the Hurricanes or Friars the following day.

“This event features some of the best teams in the nation, and we are excited to have an early-season challenge for our program,” Maryland coach Kevin Willard said in a release. “Playing at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut is a great location for our fans to travel to as we have a large following throughout the entire Northeast corridor, and they will be able to come and support the Terps.”

Maryland will face the Billikens for the second time in school history. The last meeting came in the first round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament, where former Maryland star Joe Smith posted 29 points and 15 rebounds in a 74-66 victory.

Maryland has played Miami 19 times, with the Hurricanes leading the series, 12-7, as most of those games occurred when the Terps were members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Meanwhile, Maryland leads the all-time series against the Friars, 2-1.

While Maryland struggled during the 2021-22 season, finishing 15-17 overall, Miami and Providence had strong campaigns. The Hurricanes advanced to the Elite Eight, while the Friars won the Big East Championship and advanced to the Sweet 16. Saint Louis, on the other hand, played in the National Invitation Tournament but is expected to be one of the top mid-majors next season.