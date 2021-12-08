Maryland men’s basketball promotes Greg Manning Jr. to interim assistant coach

Greg Manning Jr. has been elevated to interim assistant coach of Maryland men’s basketball, the team announced Wednesday. The news comes less than a week after Danny Manning was named interim head coach after Mark Turgeon stepped down.
Manning Jr. will still continue to serve as Maryland’s director of basketball operations, a role he was promoted to in April after serving as a video coordinator.
Manning Jr., who has no relation to Manning, has strong ties to the program and the area, having played at Loyola Maryland from 2004 through 2008 under former coach Jimmy Patsos, who also served as a longtime assistant alongside former Maryland coach Gary Williams.
His father, Greg Manning Sr., played four seasons with the Terps under former coach Lefty Driesell from 1977 to 1981. Manning Sr. is one of the best shooters in Maryland history, ranking third in career field goal percentage (.583) and second in career free-throw percentage (.858).
The Terps, who are 5-4 (0-1 Big Ten Conference), will play No. 20 Florida on Sunday with the hope of ending a three-game losing streak.