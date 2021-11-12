Three takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s 71-64 win over George Washington

The euphoria from Tuesday night’s season-opening 83-69 victory over Quinnipiac did not last very long for the Maryland men’s basketball team, which labored through much of Thursday night’s game against George Washington before escaping with a 71-64 win.
From junior center Qudus Wahab’s presence in the paint and on the glass to graduate student shooting guard Xavier Green’s defensive performance against the Colonials’ top scoring threat, here are three takeaways from the No. 21 Terps’ harder-than-anticipated victory before an announced 13,398 at the Xfinity Center in College Park.
Qudus Wahab is living up to expectations.
It’s early, but Wahab is the inside presence Maryland (2-0) has been lacking since Jalen Smith left for the NBA after the 2019-20 season.
The 6-foot-11, 240-pound Georgetown transfer leads the team in both scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (10.5 rebounds per game). He racked up 18 points and 15 rebounds against the Colonials for his first double-double with the program.
With 17 points against the Bobcats, Wahab became the first Terp since Steve Francis in 1998-99 to score at least 15 points in each of his first two games at Maryland. His 15 rebounds were the most since the aforementioned Smith pulled down 19 in a 76-67 victory over Northwestern on Feb. 18, 2020.
“That’s who Q is,” graduate student point guard Fatts Russell said. “Q’s a big-time player, and I feel like every time he gets the ball, he’s going to score. He’s a big-time player, and we have a lot of big-time players on this team.”
Wahab was especially pivotal at the start of the second half. With the Terps trailing the Colonials at halftime, 30-29, Wahab made a steal that led to a fastbreak layup by Russell, grabbed a defensive rebound, collected two offensive boards, sank a pair of free throws and dunked off an assist from Russell. After that sequence, Maryland owned a 37-30 lead that it would not relinquish.
“He really changed the game with his offensive rebounding at the start of the second half,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “He not only got the offensive rebounds, but it was hard to finish because they’re in there just reaching and grabbing and doing things. They’re really quick and active with their hands, and for him to finish, I thought that was great. There are some things we’re still working on with him, but it’s good to score baskets around the rim, and he’s really good at it, and I felt like he got a lot of big rebounds.”
Halftime was particularly timely.
From the offense’s shooting woes in the first half (12-for-32 from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-point range) to Turgeon’s cryptic postgame comment about “two guys that just think it’s about them at the start of the game, and it’s not about them,” the first 20 minutes could have been a disaster for the Terps if George Washington had been more opportunistic.
After the break, Maryland outscored the Colonials 42-34 and got more contributions from players such as Russell (11 of his 15 points in the second half), junior power forward Donta Scott (all seven points and five of 10 rebounds in the second) and junior shooting guard Hakim Hart (six of his nine points, all four rebounds and all four steals).
Russell, a Rhode Island transfer, revealed that there was some candid talk among the players during halftime.
“We went into the locker room and told each other, ‘That’s not Maryland basketball,’” he said. “We went at each other a little bit and talked about it and got a little adjustment, and we came out, and we were ready to play.”
Wahab credited Turgeon with readjusting the players’ priorities.
“He just wanted us to do more, wanted us to listen more, and be more aggressive in the second half,” he said. “We were able to execute better in the second half. I’m just glad we won.”
Could Xavier Green be the shutdown defender the Terps need?
Of George Washington’s 30 points in the first half, 16 were delivered by sophomore shooting guard Joe Bamisile, who hit eight of 13 shots and added four rebounds.
The 6-4, 195-pound Virginia Tech transfer should not have been a surprise to Maryland considering he scored 20 points in the Colonials’ season-opening 75-72 win against Saint Francis (Pa.). But he did not encounter much resistance with five layups and three midrange jumpers.
In the second half, Bamisile — who seemed to enjoy a little back-and-forth with a vocal Terps student section — scored four points on 1-for-7 shooting. He did add four rebounds and two steals, but Turgeon credited Green, an Old Dominion transfer, with limiting Bamisile in the final 20 minutes.
“I thought we did a better job,” Turgeon said. “We put X on him. Xavier gave us really good minutes in the second half. Guarded him. He missed some ones in the second half that he was making in the first half.”
