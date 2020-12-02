Maryland men’s basketball game vs. George Mason off after Patriots report positive COVID-19 test, third cancellation of season

The Maryland’s men’s basketball team’s nonconference game against George Mason on Friday has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Patriots’ organization.
George Mason announced Wednesday that it was pausing all team activities as a result of a positive test ”detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
“As a result of the positive test, Mason will not participate in the December 4 contest at Maryland,” the school said in a news release.
It’s the third cancellation for the Terps in a week. Maryland’s game against Monmouth on Dec. 1 was canceled after the Hawks reported a positive test. The Terps quickly scheduled Towson for the same slot but the Tigers on Monday announced the game was canceled because a member of their Tier 1 support staff tested positive.
Maryland (3-0) has just one game remaining this week, a road matchup with James Madison that was scheduled after the Towson game was canceled.
Maryland is searching for a replacement, according to a team spokesperson.