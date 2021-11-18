George Mason upsets No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball, 71-66, to secure first win over Terps

Junior forward Donta Scott scored a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds and made 7 of 12 shots from the floor while Ayala finished with 17 points. Freshman Julian Reese (St. Frances) added 12 points and made all four of his shots, but none of it was enough as George Mason’s D’Shawn Schwartz scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers to pair with nine rebounds to lead the unbeaten Patriots to the upset.