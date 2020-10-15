Maryland men’s basketball to host George Mason in December as part of non-conference schedule, per source

The Maryland men’s basketball team plans to host George Mason in December as part of its 2020 nonconference schedule, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The Terps have yet to release their schedule, as the NCAA and its conferences sort out and finalize schedules to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA in September announced that the Division I men’s college basketball season will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with the maximum number of games teams can play this upcoming season reduced by four.
For men’s basketball, teams are able to compete in either 25 regular-season games if it does not include a multiple-team event, 25 regular-season games and one multiple-team event that includes up to two games or 24 regular-season games and one multiple-team event that includes up to three games.
According to a CBS Sports report, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which Maryland has participated in since joining the Big Ten in 2014, is expected to be played on school campuses with a target date of Dec. 8 and 9.
Oct. 14 marked the first day that men’s and women’s teams can officially start holding team practices of up to 20 hours per week and up to four hours per day leading up to Nov. 25.
CBS Sports first reported the news of Maryland planning to play George Mason.