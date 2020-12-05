Maryland men’s basketball game vs. James Madison canceled after Dukes report positive COVID-19 test

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s game against James Madison on Saturday has been canceled after the Dukes reported a positive COVID-19 test within their program.
James Madison on Friday announced it had paused all team activities following a positive test.
It’s the fourth canceled game of the season for the Terps, who were scheduled to leave College Park Friday evening for the 3 p.m. game the following day. Games against Monmouth, Towson and George Mason have also been canceled since Maryland began its season Nov. 25.
Maryland, which announced a seven-game nonconference schedule before the season, has been able to reschedule each of its games after a cancellation. Coach Mark Turgeon on Thursday said he entered the season with a list of 15-20 replacement teams should the coronavirus pandemic upend his schedule.
“Players are probably upset for a second but I told them whenever a game gets canceled, we’re going to try really hard to get another opponent,” Turgeon said. “So I think they’re on board. They just go with the flow, man, they’re resilient.”
After a 90-57 against St. Peter’s on Friday afternoon to move to 4-0, the Terps are set to play at Clemson on Dec. 9 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It would be Maryland’s first road game of the season before it enters the Big Ten schedule.
Maryland is “looking at options” for a replacement match before its game at Clemson, according to a team spokesperson.