Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 70-68 win over Florida

On a wild Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, New York, the Maryland men’s basketball team was able to end its three-game losing streak with a 70-68 victory over Florida at the Barclays Center.
From junior guard Hakim Hart continuing to show his offensive potential to the Terps limiting Florida big man Colin Castleton, here are three takeaways from Danny Manning’s first win as interim coach.
Hakim Hart continues to make strides on offense
Maryland’s backcourt duo of senior Eric Ayala and graduate student Fatts Russell were the stars of the game, as they each had 19 points and combined to make six of their eight 3-pointers.
But one thing that shouldn’t go unnoticed is Hart’s performance. The 6-foot-8 junior finished with 11 points (3-for-6 from the floor), marking the first time in his career where he’s scored in double figures in three consecutive games.
In fact, Hart has scored 10 or more points in four of Maryland’s last give games, including a 24-point effort against Richmond. He’s been a pleasant surprise from the outside, as he has shot 42.3% from the 3-point line compared to 32.1% last season. For a team that ranks 252nd in the county shooting 31% from beyond the arc, Hart’s value has been immense.
Hart has an effective field goal percentage of 65.1, the highest on the team, according to KenPom. If he continues to play the way he has, while Ayala and Russell can duplicate performances similar to Sunday, Maryland will look like a much different team.
Defense limits Florida’s forward Colin Castleton
It was expected that the Terps were going to have their hands full containing Castleton, who is averaging 15 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Before Sunday, he had 26 points and eight rebounds against North Florida.
Maryland’s game plan for Castleton, who finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, was to be aggressive and get him in foul trouble. The Terps executed that plan well, as Castleton fouled out with a minute left. Maryland was trailing by one point when Russell dashed towards the rim and drew contact while converting the go-ahead layup.
“[He’s] a very tough basketball player, and he’s playing at a high level,” Manning said of Castleton. “We wanted to be aggressive when he picked up that first foul and put him in harm’s way.”
After Castleton picked up his second foul with 10 minutes to go in the first half, he was taken out of the game and didn’t return until the start of the second half.
“That worked out for us since he picked up a couple of fouls early and had to sit a little bit longer than he normally does,” Manning said. “We’re glad that happened because he’s a beast down there.”
Eric Ayala drives the bus
The Terps’ victory over Florida showed that this team will go as far as Ayala can take them. After he shot 5-for-28 during the three-game skid, Ayala looked like the player who was named Preseason All-Big Ten.
Ayala was in attack mode throughout Sunday. Early in the second half, he helped lead a 10-2 scoring run, knocking down a 3-pointer then driving to the rim for a layup that gave the Terps a 43-39 lead.
Later in the second half, Ayala scored five consecutive points to give Maryland a six-point lead with 3:46 left.
In Maryland’s victories this season, Ayala played a huge role. He had 20 points and nine rebounds in the win over the Spiders. When the Terps defeated Hofstra, Ayala made the game-tying layup and blocked a potential game-winning 3-pointer.
His energy on the floor is infectious, and he can change the flow of a game whenever he is shooting the ball at a high level. If Maryland wants to be competitive in Big Ten Conference play, the Terps will need more games like Sunday from Ayala.
