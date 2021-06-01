Maryland men’s basketball to play Florida at Barclays Center on Dec. 12

The Terps are also waiting for draft decisions from their top two scorers this past season, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins. Both have declared for the NBA draft while retaining their eligibility, keeping open a return to College Park. Turgeon recently said on 105.7 The Fan that Wiggins will likely be invited to the NBA draft combine in Chicago, where he would try to boost his stock into a first-round selection. He also said that Ayala is “realistic about his situation” and “knows the best thing for him is, eventually, probably to come back to Maryland.”